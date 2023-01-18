Cardi B reveals why she called off divorce with Offset: ‘He wanted to change’

It hasn’t all been smooth-sailing.

Cardi B has opened up about why she decided to stick it out with Offset after nearly throwing in the towel a few years ago.

The rapper, who shares two children with the Migos member, famously filed for divorce from her hubby in Sept. 2020 after tying the knot in 2017.

In a clip shared with Entertainment Tonight from her upcoming interview on “The Jason Lee Show,” the “WAP” hitmaker reflected on her initially-rocky romance with Offset, real name Kiari Cephus.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye,” the rapper, 30, recalled. “This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything.”

“I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me — I’ma let him say it,” she went on. “I want him to say it because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almánzar, insisted that her husband has changed his behavior and that the pair’s relationship is now stronger than ever.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” she added.

Cardi first filed for divorce in Sept. 2020. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, the following year.

Before filing to dismiss her divorce petition against Offset in Nov. 2020, the “Up” rapper opened up about her brief desire to call it quits.

“I didn’t really want to talk about my relationship s–t because I know y’all sick and tired of me going back and forth with Offset,” she said in a Twitter audio clip.

“Y’all sound f—ing crazy when you start using the word ‘abusive.’ I’m not in a physically abusive relationship. I’m not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices.”

Their relationship has been tumultuous from the start. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper publicly called out Offset for cheating on her several times during their marriage, but she ultimately decided to stay with him.

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child together, son Wave Set, on Sept. 4, 2021.