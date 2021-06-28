Cardi B pregnant with second child

Cardi B is pregnant with her second child with Offset.

The rapper revealed the news while performing with Offset and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards.

Appearing on the stage in a black bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi’s baby bump.

She later broke the news on Twitter to her 18 million followers, showing her burgeoning abdomen.

“#2! @OffsetYRN”, she wrote.

The couple are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July.

Offset, 29, has daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships.