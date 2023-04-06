Thursday, April 6, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESSHOWBIZCardi B goes topless and covers exposed breast with hand in snap...
SHOWBIZ

Cardi B goes topless and covers exposed breast with hand in snap during massage session

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Cardi B goes topless and covers exposed breast with hand in snap during massage session

Cardi B has sent pulses beating while posing for a topless snap that was shared during a massage session.

In the shot issued on her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old hitmaker covered up her left breast with her right arm as she showed off her curvy body.

Cardi B goes topless and covers exposed breast with hand in snap during massage session
Cardi B left little to the imagination in her topless shot

The Be Careful rapper tagged the masseuse and wrote “Getting me right” on the sultry snap.

Cardi B, who recently showed off her mass of tattoos, wore a black thong that displayed her intensely penned hips and thighs during the session, in which she wore a gold ring and had long white painted nails.

The hitmaker also opened up about her workout routine in a video, saying: “I’ve been working out on my own for a month, but yesterday I started stretching… for an hour, and then I started working out for two hours.”

Cardi B goes topless and covers exposed breast with hand in snap during massage session

The singer, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, added: “I’m dying today, but I’m still going to keep going, ain’t no f***ing quitting over here.”.

Cardi B previously released a picture to promote her signature meal with the fast food giant McDonald’s.

- Advertisement -

The performer and her rapper husband Offset previously collaborated with the company to release the meal, which debuted on Valentine’s Day.

Previous article
Obi threatens lawsuit over leaked audio
Next article
APC Governors visit Osinbajo, present certificate of return
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network