Moments before Cardi B pelted her microphone at a fan who threw a drink on her, the rapper was seen encouraging other concertgoers to do the very same.

In newly surfaced footage posted to Twitter, the “WAP” artist asked fans to “splash” water “in [her] p—y” while performing at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas Saturday.

“That s—t feels good,” Cardi said as she bent over while fans threw water toward the stage.

The DJ also chimed in during the set, directing fans to “splash her down.”

The Grammy winner emotionally hurled her mic at a woman in the crowd who had tossed water on her face as she performed “Bodak Yellow.”

Security swiftly jumped offstage to escort the attendee out of the venue before returning the mic.

Following the incident, the “I Like It” hitmaker clarified why she got heated at that one concertgoer in particular.

“I don’t want to look [like] that ghetto bitch,” Cardi said. “I said splash my p—y, not my face bitch.”

In another video posted to Twitter, the fan in question can be seen profusely apologizing to the rapper moments after chucking her drink onstage.

The woman, who has not been identified by name, walked into the Las Vegas Metro PD on Sunday to report the incident.

Police told us that no arrests or citations had been issued as of Monday.

A rep for Cardi did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The night before, the hip-hop star was also seen throwing her mic in the DJ’s direction after wrapping her performance of “I Like It” at Drai’s Nightclub.

Fans speculated that her strong reaction was in response to the DJ cutting her tracks short multiple times during the set.