Cardi B confirms Offset breakup as he denies cheating with Chrisean Rock

Cardi B confirmed she and Offset have broken up again following allegations of infidelity.

The “WAP” performer went live on Instagram late Sunday and admitted she does not “think” her now-estranged husband cheated on her with fellow rapper Chrisean Rock but also is not interested in knowing the truth.

“I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now,” she told her followers.

“I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

Cardi, 31, suggested that she and the Migos member, also 31, had been having issues for a while, though she is looking forward to a new year.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” she said. “I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”

Rapper Blueface, who dated Rock from 2020 until earlier this year, went on a Twitter spree over the weekend claiming his ex and Offset had slept together while the “Bad and Boujee” MC was married to Cardi — but Offset vehemently denied the allegations.

“I ain’t never talk [to] or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!” Offset tweeted in response.

“If the truth tears you down you living a shameful life and I feel bad for you cuz I ain’t never gone [sic] lie on my d–k if I hit it ima admit it,” Blueface, 26, responded.

Cardi and Offset first sparked split rumors last week when they unfollowed each other on social media.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker then fueled the speculation by sharing cryptic messages about prioritizing herself.

“You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” she wrote on one slide, which was followed by, “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Offset performed at an Art Basel party Friday night but brought his mom, Latabia Woodward, as his date — with Cardi nowhere in sight.

Cardi and Offset secretly married in September 2017 and share two children together: daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2. They briefly separated in late 2020.

The “Walk It Talk It” rapper is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 13, and Kody Cephus, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 8, from previous relationships.