Cardi B announces wedding ceremony plans

More beautiful moments of actor Yul Edochie and his first wife, May Edochie, have surfaced online.

The actor stepped out in style with May after shutting down reports of being estranged from her.

Yul and May’s relationship of over 2 decades had been strained following his affair and marriage to a colleague, Judy Austin.

The actor was by his wife’s side as she launched her foundation.

A video shared online showed the couple looking all smiles as they stepped on the stage to address the crowd.

May, who isn’t a good public speaker and didn’t know what to say since this was her first charity act, gave the microphone to her husband.

Yul Edochie drew her closer and held her tightly to him as the crowd cheered them on.

Yul declared that no man could put his marriage to May asunder.

Further speaking, he said he came out to support her and double her offer to the needy.

It seems the couple have reconciled and are working on their strained relationship.

Days back, Yul Edochie spoke out for the first time on his strained relationship with wife, May Yul Edochie.

The actor tackled blogger, Linda Ikeji for hinting at their divorce.

Ikeji had reported on Judy Austin’s birthday message to May. Linda had referred to May as an estranged wife which didn’t sit well with the actor.

Correcting her, Yul Edochie stated that though he had lots of respect for the blogger, she should have verified the information before publishing.

Schooling her on what estranged means, Yul added that he and his wife are both living in the same house in their mansion in Ajah.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CivatycgqSz/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=aee6b517-313b-4b3a-b8d7-c42741d37786