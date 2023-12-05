Cardi B and Offset unfollow each other, share cryptic posts

Cardi B and Offset seem to have hit a rough patch.

The rappers, who tied the knot in September 2017, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Additionally, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, 31, shared some cryptic messages via her Instagram Story Monday.

“You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” she wrote on one slide, which was followed by, “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Meanwhile, the Migos member, 31, took to his own Instagram Story to share a snippet of Al Pacino’s “Scarface” character shouting, “Hey, f—k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!”

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Over the weekend, Cardi made her runway debut at Balenciaga’s fall 2024 show in Los Angeles, where a gaggle of A-listers watched her strut her stuff.

Noticeably absent, however, was her husband.

But the “Bad and Boujee” artist did make sure his wife had an extravagant 31st birthday in October when he showered her with nearly half a million dollars’ worth of Hermès bags.

The tumultuous couple made headlines in June after Offset accused Cardi — with whom he shares daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2 — of cheating on him.

“My wife f—ked a N—a on me gang yall n—as know how I come,” he claimed via his Instagram Story.

At the time, she denied the allegation via Twitter Spaces.

“First of all, let me say,” Cardi began in song. “You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

“Listen,” she continued, speaking directly to her listeners. “Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.”

The “Money” hitmaker insisted that Offset was “spiraling and thinking s—t” that wasn’t true.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes motherf—kers forget I’m Cardi B,” she said. “If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

The Grammy winner explained that she’s not in a position to hook up with a “regular degular shmegular” guy because he would “tell the world.”

On the other hand, she argued, she can’t sleep with anybody “in the industry” because they would “tell, too.”

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper was noticeably absent from the Balenciaga fall 2024 show this weekend, where his wife made her runway debut. Getty Images

Speaking directly to the “Walk It Talk It” musician, Cardi demanded that he “stop acting stupid” and “playing.”

Offset admitted the following month that he lied when he claimed she had been unfaithful.

He told Angela Yee on her “Way Up” podcast that he was “really lit” on tequila when he and Cardi, whom he described as a “pitbull at the mouth,” got into an argument.

“We’re going back and forth, and I’m like, ‘Watch this,’” he said, referring to the accusatory Instagram Story, which he deleted soon after posting.

“She got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day,” he added. “But she crazy, man.”

He also explained that he didn’t feel the need to clear up the accusation on social media because “the delete [was] enough.”

“At the end of the day,” he went on, “them people don’t be really knowing what’s going on with us, for real.”

The duo then collaborated on a track called “Jealousy,” with the lyrics and music video alluding to the public spat.