Carabao Cup semi-final draw confirmed [Full fixtures]

Arsenal are open to selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January with Mikel Arteta freezing out the striker, according to reports.

The former club captain was overlooked for the clash with Southampton almost a fortnight ago due to a disciplinary breach.

But Arteta has continued to shun Aubameyang, who is now assessing his future options, for games against West Ham and Leeds in the Premier League.

The Gabon international has been stripped of the captaincy and is training alone.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s top earner and, if he is not going to be part of Arteta’s plans going forward, the club see it as best for all parties if he leaves before his contract expires in 2023.

As a result, a midseason exit is being considered, reports football.london.

Arteta has given little away in terms of Aubameyang’s future, but so far has shown no desire to restore him to the fold.

He is keen to avoid a repeat of the Mesut Ozil situation, however, which continued to drag on.

The German was handed a lucrative contract in Arsene Wenger’s final months but was not part of Arteta’s plans and barely featured despite still training with the squad.

Ozil’s mammoth wages made finding a suitor difficult before he eventually left for Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Aubameyang is keen on a move to France, where he played previously with Saint-Etienne.

Italy and Spain are also seen as possible destinations for the 32-year-old.

Aubameyang’s £350,000-a-week salary will prove an issue to most clubs in Europe, although Arsenal could subsidise part of a potential deal.

Arteta was quizzed on the reasons behind stripping the striker of the captaincy and said: “The decision we have taken as a club is very clear.

“It is because we believe he has failed to be committed as the level we all expect and agree. It is as simple as that.