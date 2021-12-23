SPORTS
Carabao Cup semi-final draw confirmed [Full fixtures]
The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-final was conducted on Wednesday night.
It took place after Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool all joined Arsenal in the final four of the competition.
The Blues won 2-0 at Brentford, Spurs defeated West Ham 2-1 and the Reds won 4-3 on penalties against Leicester City, after fighting back to draw 3-3.
Chelsea will now take on Tottenham in the semi-final, while Arsenal face Liverpool.
The first legs will be played week of January 3, while the second legs will be played week of January 10.
Manchester City are the current holders of the cup, but were eliminated by West Ham in the previous round.
Arsenal make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decision as they ‘aim to avoid’ Mesut Ozil situation
Arsenal are open to selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January with Mikel Arteta freezing out the striker, according to reports.
The former club captain was overlooked for the clash with Southampton almost a fortnight ago due to a disciplinary breach.
But Arteta has continued to shun Aubameyang, who is now assessing his future options, for games against West Ham and Leeds in the Premier League.
The Gabon international has been stripped of the captaincy and is training alone.
Aubameyang is Arsenal’s top earner and, if he is not going to be part of Arteta’s plans going forward, the club see it as best for all parties if he leaves before his contract expires in 2023.
As a result, a midseason exit is being considered, reports football.london.
Arteta has given little away in terms of Aubameyang’s future, but so far has shown no desire to restore him to the fold.
He is keen to avoid a repeat of the Mesut Ozil situation, however, which continued to drag on.
The German was handed a lucrative contract in Arsene Wenger’s final months but was not part of Arteta’s plans and barely featured despite still training with the squad.
Ozil’s mammoth wages made finding a suitor difficult before he eventually left for Turkish side Fenerbahce.
Aubameyang is keen on a move to France, where he played previously with Saint-Etienne.
Italy and Spain are also seen as possible destinations for the 32-year-old.
Aubameyang’s £350,000-a-week salary will prove an issue to most clubs in Europe, although Arsenal could subsidise part of a potential deal.
Arteta was quizzed on the reasons behind stripping the striker of the captaincy and said: “The decision we have taken as a club is very clear.
“It is because we believe he has failed to be committed as the level we all expect and agree. It is as simple as that.
EPL: Haaland to get preferred shirt number at Man Utd
Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, could get his preferred shirt number if he joins Manchester United, the UK Mirror reports.
United’s interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, is believed to be playing a big role in trying to lure Haaland from Bundesliga.
The Norwegian goalscorer looks certain to leave Dortmund next summer, with many European top clubs eager to land him.
If Haaland arrives at Old Trafford, he could be wearing the perfect shirt number.
Anthony Martial first took the No.9 when he signed for United in 2015. A year later, he was almost forced to give that up for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and so he switched to the No.11.
But after Ibrahimovic and the next incumbent Romelu Lukaku left, the No.9 became available again and Martial took it again.
Martial himself is set to leave United very soon, either in January or at the end of the season, with Rangnick deciding he has no future at the club, leaving the shirt available.
Cristiano Ronaldo puts signed Portugal No 7 shirt up for charity auction in aid of La Palma evacuees
Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his support to victims of the La Palma volcano eruption off Spain, putting a signed No.7 Portugal shirt up for bidding.
More than 3,000 buildings have been destroyed with 7,000 forced to leave their homes on the Canary Island, after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted in September.
Ronaldo scribbled his signature on the Portugal home kit, writing a message of solidarity with the islanders.
‘Not even the force of a volcano will be able to with La Palma. All my support for the beautiful island,’ the forward said.
Bidding for the Manchester United superstar’s shirt will begin on Christmas Eve and end on January 6, with all proceeds heading straight to the victims, according to Cadena SER.
Ronaldo gave £850,000 to hospitals in Portugal at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is his latest charity effort.
The Cumbre Vieja eruption is the longest La Palma has ever seen, but recent reports suggest the volcano may finally have stopped erupting.
Ronaldo’s Portugal lost 2-1 to Serbia in their last international fixture, completing a poor November international break after a 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland.
The former Real Madrid star hasn’t played in 10 days, with Manchester United having two matches postponed due to the latest Covid outbreak.
