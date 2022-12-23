Carabao Cup quarter-final draw complete as Man Utd host Charlton

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup has been made after Manchester City became the last team to book their spot in the last eight on Thursday night thanks to a fine win over Liverpool.

Seven Premier League clubs are involved in the final eight, with just League One’s Charlton representing the Football League, after they stunned Brighton on Wednesday evening.

Plenty of big teams have already fallen, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and now Liverpool out of the competition, with the Reds falling to City on Thursday, losing 3-2 at the Etihad.

There is till plenty to look forward to in the quarter-final draw, though, with the question being, as it is almost every season: who can stop Man City in this competition?

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic

Southampton vs Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

When will the quarter-finals be played?

Round five is played in the week commencing 9 January.

The rest of the tournament sees the semi-finals played over two legs in the weeks commencing 23 and 30 January, then the final on Sunday 26 February.

Carabao Cup fourth round results

MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City

Newcastle United 1-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 2-1 Lincoln City

Wolves 2-0 Gillingham

Blackburn 1-4 Nottingham Forest

Charlton 0-0 Brighton (Charlton won 4-3 on penalties)

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

Man City 3-2 Liverpool