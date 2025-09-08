



Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are on the brink of stepping into the ring for one of the most significant bouts in boxing history. The imminent clash in Las Vegas will see two of the most esteemed fighters from the mythical pound-for-pound list go head-to-head, with several intriguing questions poised to be answered. Crawford, a two-weight undisputed world champion, is set to move up two weight divisions to challenge Alvarez, who has himself held world titles across four divisions. He is the reigning undisputed super-middleweight world champion and will be staking his titles in Sin City. The bout will mark the introduction of UFC supremo Dana White to boxing, with the fight being promoted by TKO in conjunction with Saudi Arabian powerbroker Turki Al-Sheikh. Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s fight….

When is Canelo vs Crawford and what time will it start? Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to face off on Saturday night at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The fight is expected to begin at 5am on Sunday morning (UK time), which equates to 9pm on America’s west coast. However, with a nine-fight undercard, the main event could be delayed if the earlier bouts take longer than anticipated. How to watch and stream Canelo vs Crawford The fight is being shown exclusively live on Netflix at no extra cost to existing customers. A subscription to Netflix in the UK currently starts at £5.99 per month.

Canelo vs Crawford full fight card and undercard Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana Mohammed Alakel vs Travis Kent Crawford Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez Marco Verde Alvarez vs Sona Akale Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo

What have the fighters said? Canelo Alvarez: “Don’t get me wrong, he’s a great fighter, (but) like I say, he’s not Canelo. Obviously, I’ve been in this situation for a long time, and I have the experience. They only focus on my power, but I have more than that. I think this fight is going to be one of the best fights in my history, in my record, and I’m very excited. I’m very excited and motivated because I want to make history, and I’m very excited for this fight.” Terence Crawford: “I called Canelo out because, like I said, he’s the last great fighter amongst the era that surpassed us – the Floyd, the Pacquiao, the De La Hoya. We both came up in that era, and he was right there with those fighters. And he got the chance to fight the Miguel Cottos, the Floyd Mayweathers, the (Sergey) Kovalevs and the Triple G’s (Gennady Golovkin). I wasn’t able to get those mega fights. So this is my mega fight, this is my moment, and that’s the reason why I want to fight an all-time great like Canelo.”





