Canelo Alvarez says that he would only contemplate a fight with internet sensation Jake Paul once he’s “done with boxing”. This comes after Paul, known as the ‘Problem Child’ has repeatedly expressed his wish to face the Mexican.

Paul’s recent bout with Mike Tyson, which drew a global audience of 108 million and ranks as the 10th most-watched sporting event in history, was his most notable to date.

The Netflix-sponsored event sparked controversy, particularly due to the 30-year age difference between the fighters, and Paul emerged victorious with a unanimous decision.

Despite this, Canelo seems uninterested for the time being, indicating on The Full Send Podcast he might contemplate such a bout as a curtain-closer to his illustrious career in the ring.

Canelo currently holds multiple super middleweight titles and said: “When I’m done with boxing [at the highest level], why not? Yeah, maybe.