Canelo Alvarez says that he would only contemplate a fight with internet sensation Jake Paul once he’s “done with boxing”. This comes after Paul, known as the ‘Problem Child’ has repeatedly expressed his wish to face the Mexican.
Paul’s recent bout with Mike Tyson, which drew a global audience of 108 million and ranks as the 10th most-watched sporting event in history, was his most notable to date.
The Netflix-sponsored event sparked controversy, particularly due to the 30-year age difference between the fighters, and Paul emerged victorious with a unanimous decision.
Despite this, Canelo seems uninterested for the time being, indicating on The Full Send Podcast he might contemplate such a bout as a curtain-closer to his illustrious career in the ring.
Canelo currently holds multiple super middleweight titles and said: “When I’m done with boxing [at the highest level], why not? Yeah, maybe.
“I think it’s good because it brings fans who don’t normally watch boxing. They know Jake Paul, but they don’t know anything about boxing. Maybe [I’ll take the Paul fight].”
As he looks ahead to his next fight, Paul hasn’t been shy about his ambition to take on Canelo.
He recently said on the Timbo Sugar Show: “Me vs. Canelo at 200 pounds for the cruiserweight championship of the world is the biggest fight, arguably even bigger than me vs. Tyson.
“It makes so much sense. Canelo is on his way out. He’s going to want a payday and I want to show the world all the s*** I’ve been talking about beating Canelo is actually true and I’ll have the biggest upset in the history of boxing.
“Everyone’s biggest critique is fight a pro, fight someone your age. So when I say ‘Canelo’ is the person, then everyone hates on that.”
