World middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Despite being pleased that Netflix is broadcasting a boxing event, he’s not interested in watching the controversial bout.

Canelo told TMZ: “Not at all,” when asked if he was looking forward to the fight. He added: “With Netflix being involved, yes, that’s good, but not in that kind of fight, I think it’s more show than a fight.” Jake Paul, however, disagrees with Alvarez’s opinion. He’s already labelled it as the biggest fight of the 21st century, saying: “This is in my mind the biggest fight the world will ever see.” The fight is set to take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The rules for the match are yet to be officially announced, and it’s unclear whether it will be considered a professional contest or an exhibition. Mike Tyson, known as the “Baddest Man on the Planet”, hasn’t fought professionally since 2005. Despite being 57 years old, he’s still highly respected and feared in the boxing world.

With 44 knockout wins under his belt, Tyson is confident about handing Paul his first stoppage defeat. Before the boxing legend can step into the ring, he must pass some health checks. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation requires all boxers over 36 years old to have special heart and brain tests. These tests will help decide things like how heavy the gloves should be, how long the rounds are, and if they need judges. Even though some people thought the fight would just be for show, Nakisa Bidarian, who helps run Paul’s promotion company, said they haven’t decided yet.

The one thing we know for sure is that neither boxer will wear headgear. Both Paul and Tyson want a real professional fight, so they’re waiting to see what the officials in Texas say. Paul dreams of being a world champion and doesn’t like what Canelo has said about him. Paul has challenged the Mexican boxer many times and after beating Ryan Bourland, he called out Canelo again: “Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it. I’m repping Puerto Rico, you’re repping Mexico, so it’s Puerto Rico vs Mexico.”

“I want Canelo. I want all the biggest names. Like I said, I’m the face of this sport. Truly, who’s doing more for boxing than me? I keep on proving myself time and time again.” Canelo is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Jaime Munguia on May 4 in Las Vegas, during the Cinco de Mayo weekend. The fight was confirmed on March 12, 2024, following his successful defence last year against Jermell Charlo, where he won by unanimous decision.





