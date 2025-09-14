



Alvarez narrowly edged a cautious opening round at the Allegiant Stadium which functioned more as a scouting exercise for both combatants. The Mexican was cutting off the ring effectively yet Crawford started to discover his timing from the second round as he searched for the left-hand counter. Crawford appeared more comfortable in the third round before the fourth exploded into action. An uppercut from the challenger triggered a flurry that briefly left Alvarez without an answer.

Nevertheless, the Mexican titleholder chased his opponent for the remainder of the round, with a right hand at the bell providing a timely demonstration of his punching power. Alvarez managed to clinch a quieter fifth round, but Crawford, sporting a constant grin, retaliated in the sixth with a straight left that reddened his opponent’s eye. The challenger was happy to stand and trade punches, dispelling any doubts about his ability to handle Alvarez’s power after moving up two divisions.

Crawford continued to gain momentum before Alvarez took the eighth round. However, Crawford picked up the pace in the ninth, putting Canelo under pressure until an accidental headbutt from the Mexican briefly halted the fight and saw Crawford take a backseat for the rest of the round. In the 10th round, Alvarez’s right hand came back into play, setting the scene for the final six minutes. Yet, it was the same shot from Crawford in the penultimate round that visibly frustrated Alvarez as he faced the possibility of defeat. And he couldn’t deliver the knockout he needed in the final three minutes, with Crawford finishing the fight on top. Both men celebrated prematurely before the judges declared the challenger the winner, perhaps by slightly harsh margins.





