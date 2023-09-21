Candlelight procession for late singer, Mohbad holds in Lagos

A candlelight procession is currently ongoing for late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba widely known as Mohbad.

The candlelight procession for the late singer is taking place in Lekki.

Also a memorial concert is being planned after the procession at the Muri Okunola Park

Mohbad’s death last Tuesday had raised concerns, culminating in the Police exhuming his body today for autopsy.

The police also arrested the nurse who reportedly injected the deceased singer prior to his demise on Tuesday, September 12.

Since Mohbad’s death, his music fans and sympathisers have called for a proper investigation to know the cause of his death.