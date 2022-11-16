Candace Cameron Bure defends controversial marriage comments

Candace Cameron Bure claims people are trying to “assassinate her character” and is blaming the media for using her controversial marriage comments to “fan flames of conflict and hate.”

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she tells Page Six in a lengthy statement via her rep on Wednesday.

“It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

The “Full House” alum went on to address the media, as well as “those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online,” and people trying to “assassinate my character.”

“I have a simple message: I love you anyway,” she says, adding “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

The actress’ response came two days after she spoke to the Wall Street Journal about her move from Hallmark Channel to the Great American Family network.

When asked about same-sex couples being portrayed on screen, Cameron Bure, 46, replied, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum went on to praise the company for promoting “faith programming and good family entertainment,” calling them “Christians that love the Lord.”

In her statement on Wednesday, she also says she’s “grateful” to be part of the Great American Family network and clarified comments she claims were omitted from the Wall Street Journal article.

“I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support,” she says in her statement. “I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”

She ended her statement by praising God and saying that “He will be reflected in everything I do and say.”

“In the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you’ll join me in sharing God’s hope for all the world this Christmas season. Call that my Christmas wish.”

The backlash was swift, with Hilarie Burton calling Cameron Bure a “bigot” that same day.

“I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey,” the “One Tree Hill” alum, 40, tweeted. “You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Burton’s husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, also slammed Cameron Bure, tweeting Tuesday that he doesn’t know “who the f–k” she is.

“How’d I miss this twit?!” the “Walking Dead” alum, 56, asked.

As for JoJo Siwa, who infamously feuded with the former “The View” co-host in July, she condemned Cameron Bure’s latest “hurtful” comment in an Instagram post.

“honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” the “Dance Moms” alum, 19, wrote Tuesday.

Even Jodie Sweetin seemingly shaded her former “Fuller House” co-star by supporting Siwa’s post.

“You know I love you ❤️❤️,” she wrote to the YouTuber.

Sweetin, 40, went on to share Instagram Story uploads sharing information about “important legislation coming up in the Senate,” the Respect for Marriage Act.

In 2016, Cameron Bure claimed to be “on board” with working on projects including LGBTQIA+ representation.

“I support all things that we go through as human beings and would love all our characters to explore whatever issues that are current in our culture and our society,” she said during a panel.