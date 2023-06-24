Canadian safety regulators open probe into fatal loss of Titan submersible

Canadian safety officials on Friday opened an investigation into the undersea implosion of a tourist submersible that killed all five people aboard while diving to the century-old wreck of the Titanic, raising questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions.

A debris field from the submersible Titan was found at the bottom of the North Atlantic on Thursday by a robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian search vessel, ending an intense five-day international rescue effort.

Fragments of Titan, which lost contact with its surface support ship about one hour and 45 minutes into a two-hour descent on Sunday, littered the seabed about 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the Titanic wreck, about 2-1/2 miles (4 km) below the surface, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said.

He told reporters on Thursday the debris was consistent with “a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle,” meaning the 22-foot-long vessel ultimately collapsed and was crushed under the immense hydrostatic pressure at that depth.

The five who died included Stockton Rush, founder and chief executive officer of U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, which operated the sub and charged $250,000 per person to make the Titanic trip. He was piloting the craft.

The others were British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both British citizens; and French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77.

Nargeolet was a leading authority on the Titanic, the British luxury liner that struck an iceberg and sank on its first voyage in April 1912, killing more than 1,500 people aboard.

In a statement on Friday, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said it was launching a “safety investigation regarding the circumstances” of Titan’s operation because its surface support vessel, the Polar Prince, was a Canadian-flagged ship.

A TSB team was dispatched to St. John’s, Newfoundland, about 400 miles north of the accident site, to gather information and conduct interviews, the agency said.

Guillermo Söhnlein, who co-founded OceanGate with Rush in 2009, said Rush was “keenly aware” of the dangers of exploring the ocean depths.

“Stockton was one of the most astute risk managers I’d ever met,” said Söhnlein, who left the company in 2013, retaining a minority stake. “He was very risk-averse.”