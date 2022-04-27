Can weights make your 4-5 BIGGER?

A LOT is often said about weightlifting and the visible benefits that come with it.

The bigger the muscle, the fitter and more appealing it becomes.

While many people lift weights for their biceps, triceps and stomach muscles, another part of their body that also lifts is the 4-5.

This, according to Healthline magazine, is termed as penis weights, specifically made for the 4-5.

Penis weights also come in a few different styles.

For example, there are weighted cock rings you can wear at the end of your shaft just before the head, and weighted balls or plates that hang from the end of your shaft via a strap.

Think kettle bells or weight plates like the ones you see at gym, only smaller.

In terms of functionality, the gist is that the weight at the end creates enough resistance to gradually stretch the tendons and muscles in your shaft so you end up with a longer peen.

So, do penis weights make the 4-5 bigger?

Gradually stretching the penis using a traction device has been shown to work, but research is pretty limited.

Hanging weights from your penis also creates a stretching action, which in theory could work – but it’s not recommended because it may can cause permanent damage.

Many health experts warn that penis weightlifting can be dangerous. Potential risks include tearing of the skin, nerve damage, bruising and loss of sensation in the head.

Experts advise that should you want to work out your 4-5 to increase erection, one can try the following:

1. Jelqing – It involves temporarily increasing blood flow to the 4-5 for bigger erections by using things like penis pumps.

2. Wearing a cock ring can also help with stronger, longer lasting erections.

3. Finally, if you would be happy to just create the illusion of a bigger penis, shaving your pubes is a quick and easy fix.