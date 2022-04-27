LIFESTYLES
Can weights make your 4-5 BIGGER?
A LOT is often said about weightlifting and the visible benefits that come with it.
The bigger the muscle, the fitter and more appealing it becomes.
While many people lift weights for their biceps, triceps and stomach muscles, another part of their body that also lifts is the 4-5.
This, according to Healthline magazine, is termed as penis weights, specifically made for the 4-5.
Penis weights also come in a few different styles.
For example, there are weighted cock rings you can wear at the end of your shaft just before the head, and weighted balls or plates that hang from the end of your shaft via a strap.
Think kettle bells or weight plates like the ones you see at gym, only smaller.
In terms of functionality, the gist is that the weight at the end creates enough resistance to gradually stretch the tendons and muscles in your shaft so you end up with a longer peen.
So, do penis weights make the 4-5 bigger?
Gradually stretching the penis using a traction device has been shown to work, but research is pretty limited.
Hanging weights from your penis also creates a stretching action, which in theory could work – but it’s not recommended because it may can cause permanent damage.
Many health experts warn that penis weightlifting can be dangerous. Potential risks include tearing of the skin, nerve damage, bruising and loss of sensation in the head.
Experts advise that should you want to work out your 4-5 to increase erection, one can try the following:
1. Jelqing – It involves temporarily increasing blood flow to the 4-5 for bigger erections by using things like penis pumps.
2. Wearing a cock ring can also help with stronger, longer lasting erections.
3. Finally, if you would be happy to just create the illusion of a bigger penis, shaving your pubes is a quick and easy fix.
LIFESTYLES
Healthy food for your 4-5!
Every muscle in the body requires necessary nutrients to keep healthy and strong.
And these can come from safely prescribed supplements to the food one eats.
According to dietitians, a lot of these nutrients are also found in food. If cooked and preserved correctly, these kinds of food can keep their nutrients and vitamins.
When it comes to food and muscle-like structures, one body part, similar to a muscle, that requires the right food is the 4-5.
According to Verywell Health, the 4-5 can easily be characterised as a muscle because of its growth and stiffness during an erection, though many experts explain that it is, in fact, not a muscle.
Anatomically speaking, the human penis is made up of structures including corpora cavernosa – two spongy columns of tissue within the penis that engorge with blood to create an erection.
While it might not be a muscle, many people often speak about the size of the 4-5. It is often said that the bigger the size, the better it is for the sexual experience.
According to sexologists, there has been a huge spike in the number of men who want to enlarge their manhood.
Soweto-based sex shop The G-spot has recently shared, in an Umjolo & Sex podcast, on the rise in popularity of sexual-enhancement pills, drinks and toys. This speaks to the constant need for one to grow the 4-5.
While there are medical and traditional ways of growing ones 4-5, sexual experts agree that there are certain foods that can help do this.
According to pulse.com.gh, these are the foods that can help one grow their 4-5:
1. Onions
Research shows that onions are great for creating healthy blood flow circulation throughout the body to the heart. Furthermore, consumption helps prevent blood clotting. But people seldom realise that onions not only help with blood flow to the heart, but also to the 4-5.
2. Banana
According to recent studies, men with a healthy heart can successfully increase their 4-5 size by a few inches. The fruit contains potassium, key to cardiovascular health. Banana reduces the level of sodium in the body, which is extremely harmful. It is also known to improve blood circulation.
3. Spinach
This Persian origin edible flowering plant is a natural penile enlargement food. It is a potent source of magnesium, that dilates blood vessels for smooth blood flow in the penis. Regular consumption can easily help increase penis size and girth, and attain iron-strong erections.
4. Watermelon
This fruit has a high amount of citrulline amino acid, that helps in enhancing 4-5 size.
LIFESTYLES
Tips for men to last longer in bed
Many men are very excited and ready for sex but when it comes to performance, they last for merely a few minutes leaving their partner unsatisfied. This is an issue which can easily be worked upon if they follow these tips.
1.Practice expansion, contraction of pubococcygeal (PC) muscles
It is important to have a control on your penis and one way is to control your urine and then let it flow. This exercise gives you control on your PC muscles and if you practice it enough, it is bound to result in heightened ejaculatory control. You will be able to last longer.
2. Switch positions
Instead of going for just one or two positions, try new ones every now and then. It is not necessary to stimulate your penis all the time. If you try wilder positions where you need to concentrate on the technique, you will tend to last longer.
3. The art of edging
Edging means delaying your orgasm while masturbating. This is said to be one of the best ways of training yourself to last longer in bed. It helps control or avoid premature ejaculation as well.
4. Wear the right condom
Premature ejaculation can be avoided if you use the right condom. Try using condoms with extra thick rubbers as they act like slip-on desensitizers and help in lasting longer.
5. Consult your doctor
If nothing else works and you are too frustrated, speak to a doctor and see if there is any kind of medication you might need. Do not diagnose yourself because the wrong medicine can cost you a lot. You may even stop having an erection! So consult and stay safe.
LIFESTYLES
5 best sex tips to be great in bed
Everybody wants to be the best at sex. And every couple needs to spice things up in the bedroom once in a while. Doing the same old things can be a bit of a bore, especially if you’ve only been doing the missionary position.
While role-play or more experimental sexual positions can take the game up a notch, it’s best to rely on a few sex tips that can make you amazing in sex.
Take a look at these.
1.Know what turns you on and off
Understanding what your body likes and dislikes, is the first step to being great at bed. When you dislike something your partner is doing, you get uncomfortable, making it impossible for you to enjoy sex.
2. Communicate to your partner
Don’t hesitate to try something different and a bit experimental, but not before asking your partner. You both should always be on the same page regarding your sexual wants and needs.
3. Warm up
Before you’re about to have sex with your partner, it is recommended that you warm up and stimulate your senses. Touch yourself or slowly drag your fingers on your partner’s body, making them want more. This will make your partner go crazy with lust!
4. Erotic porn or novels
If you want to know from the best, watch erotic porn or read novels that describe every action in detail. You and your partner can watch porn together as this will arouse you both greatly. You can actually learn a lot from reading erotic novels!
5. Make Eye Contact
Look into your partner’s eyes more often when you’re having sex. Don’t just make eye contact, but try “eye gazing.” This, per Shambo, is the more intentional act of softly staring into each other’s eyes.
Latest News
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘rule out’ kids together as they prep for a party
- Will Smith flies to India for ‘spiritual purposes’ to escape Oscars slap drama
- I’ve decided to run, I owe no one else any allegiance – Osinbajo
- Regina Daniels gets two new tattoos
- Wizkid to headline Rolling Loud music festival
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
US stocks rebound ahead of Big Tech earnings week
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Tips for men to last longer in bed
-
NEWS1 day ago
Court orders CCT Chairman, Umar to appear before Senate for alleged misconduct
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Crystal Palace’s Zaha equals Kanu’s Premier League record, behind Toure and Ameobi
-
POLITICS1 day ago
2023 : Governor Bala Mohammed gives condition for withdrawal from presidential race
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Ashley Graham proudly shows off stretch marks three months after giving birth to twins
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Paul Pogba leaves Man Utd WhatsApp group after receiving two contract offers
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Man City must suffer against Real Madrid – Guardiola