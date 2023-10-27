But Fury has already admitted he is not even thinking about Usyk at this point, after going through a 12-week training camp in preparation for his upcoming bout with Ngannou.

The former heavyweight champion, who is often regarded as the heaviest puncher in combat sports, walked away from the UFC after failing to agree contract terms, has recently signed with the PFL – while also wanting to pursue his options in boxing.

Ngannou has already mentioned Anthony Joshua as future opponent, even if he loses to Fury this weekend.