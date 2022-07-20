NEWS
CAN disowns bishops at unveiling of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, has described the presence of bishops at the official unveiling of former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, the running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress as another “Nollywood movie”.
Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, the state CAN chairman, explained that Christians in the country would not lose sleep following the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket in next year’s election in the country.
According to Rev. Hayab, who is also the CAN chairman of 19 Northern states and FCT, “The people we saw at the unveiling of Shettima as the presidential running mate to Bola Tinubu paraded as bishops are people who did not have enough time to learn how to wear bishop garments. Take a closer look at their photos and you will see another Nollywood movie.”
According to Rev. Hayab, CAN wondered why the desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that firstly, there was a story claiming to have come from the Chairman of CAN Borno State identifying with Kashim Shettima, only for the story to be refuted by the same source.
Rev. Hayab observed that there was another lie that Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate were on their way to meet CAN president one night, stressing that Christians in the country remain focused in conducting themselves in accordance with the laid down constitution of the country by casting their votes to a credible candidates in the 2023 general elections.
He explained, “A meeting that was not true and was on a night that the CAN president was in Alabama USA attending the Baptist World Alliance Conference of which he is the Vice President.”
CAN noted that it was alleged that the APC presidential candidate met with Papa Adeboye, which the RCCG later refuted, saying that there is nothing in it but an act of desperation in the story that they met Papa Adeboye.
Rev. Hayab said, “CAN appreciates that we are in a democracy, no need to do funny and dubious things just to prove a point because it will at the end bounce back.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s team should simply do what is right and stop the drama. Because of desperation, the hired bishops took the shine of the occasion more than the candidate that was unveiled, what an irony.”
He called on Nigerians to ensure they vote credible candidates in the 2023 general elections, saying that it is the only way the country could be restored and take its place in the community of nations.
Sirika begs Aviation workers to shun solidarity protest for ASUU
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has made a passionate appeal to workers in the aviation sector not to contemplate joining the proposed protest being mobilised by the Nigerian Labour Congress in support of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU.
His plea follows threats by workers in the sector to shut down airports in solidarity with ASUU.
But reacting to the threat, Sirika, shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, warned that the job of aviation management goes beyond flying but that its impact transcends all sectors of the economy.
His words, “I’m naturally concerned about this if the aviation union will shut down in support of ASUU. I would say they have no need to. I will say also that we should begin to look at civil aviation as a critical national security enterprise. It has all the implications. We should not contemplate or think about an aviation disaster. We should also think about the general activity in the economy of Nigeria without trivializing it.
“It’s okay. This is a democracy, you can push for demands, but in pressing for demands you should be reasonable in doing so. Where, the life that you’re trying to promote, would be seriously affected and hampered. Where lives can be lost because of your own activity. I think it should be reconsidered.
“So, civil aviation workers, I think should not be part of this. Yes, I am concerned and yes we’ve spoken to them and I don’t think they will join because they know that there’s a huge responsibility of lives on their heads. If you’re an air traffic controller, it involves national security. It involves the capability of preventing external aggression, so on and so forth. I believe that they are very aware of the enormous responsibility upon them in civil aviation and they should continue to see it so and continue to be as law-abiding as we want them to be”.
Asked if there has been any formal plea with the workers directly, he responded saying, “Yes, is an ongoing thing another. So in civil aviation, we speak to them almost on a daily basis. They are part of us. They are workers like every other person is. And we interact with them. In the ministry, we have their own representatives who speak to me time and again, probably on daily basis. Yes, we have spoken and I don’t think they will join and yes, we are concerned, but yes also reminding them of the enormous responsibility upon their necks and our own necks”.
Bread makers threaten nationwide strike
Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN), comprising owners, Managing Directors and Partners of premium bakeries in Nigeria, have concluded plans to embark on four-day warning strike beginning from Thursday July 21, 2022.
The bread makers took the decision in protest against increasing prices of baking materials in the country, saying it has become impossible to operate bakeries in Nigeria.
President of the Association, Emmanuel Onuorah and Public & Industrial Relations Officer, Babalola Thomas, also asked the Federal Government to stop charging 15% Wheat development levy on wheat import.
In addition, they requested NAFDAC to review downwards the N154,000 penalty charged bakeries on late renewal of certificates.
PBAN also called on the government to grant members access to grants and soft loans being given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Minor, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).
The association also called for the stoppage of multi-agencies regulation of the breadmaking industry.
It said, “Operating a bakery in Nigeria has become near impossible as the incessant increase in the prices of baking materials and diesel rendered the industry comatose. Bakeries are mostly running on huge losses and this is no longer sustainable.
“Bread is a staple food and one of the cheapest ‘grab and go’ food that is available for both the poor and rich. It therefore behooves on the federal government to be mindful of this and ensure the survival and sustainability of the industry.
“In a move to ensure the survival of the Premium breadmaking industry in Nigeria, we have decided to embark on a withdrawal of services beginning from Thursday 21st July, 2022 for four days in the first instance and where no intervention from the government, we shall escalate the duration of the withdrawal.
“Our efforts to ensure the survival of the industry led to series of meetings with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Abuja (FMITI) with our sister association in the breadmaking industry in 2021. Our best attempts to ensure that suggestions we put forward for survival of the breadmaking industry has not yielded the desired result.
“Therefore, the withdrawal of service is the only way we believe we can use to get to Federal Government and Nigerians and let them know our plight and how difficult it has been with the breadmaking industry in Nigeria.”
Nigeria at risk of Marburg virus – NCDC
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says Nigeria is at moderate risk of the importation and impact of the Marburg virus ( MVD).
In a statement on Wednesday, the Director General of NCDC , Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said this is based on the organization’s assessment following the outbreak in Ghana.
The Marburg virus causes a rare, highly infectious disease and severe haemorrhagic fever in humans and non-human primates just like the Ebola virus.
Dr Adetifa said, “Based on available data, the overall risk of both importation of the disease and its potential impact on the Nigerian population is said to be moderate as assessed by NCDC experts and partners given the following:
“The proximity (same region), high traffic from Ghana and countries that share borders with Ghana, the incubation period of 21 days of the virus, heightened surveillance at point of entry, Nigeria’s capacity to respond to the outbreak in country and the fact that persons with MVD transmit the virus when they become symptomatic unlike for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 that can also be transmitted by infected persons without symptoms.”
He said there was currently, no case of Marburg virus in Nigeria, adding that several measures are being put in place to prevent an outbreak of the disease in-country.
While saying that NCDC is on high alert, he said Nigeria has the capacity to test for the virus presently at the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja and the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital laboratory Centre for Human and Zoonotic Virology.
He said diagnostic capacity can be scaled up to other laboratories if required as Nigeria had the resources (human, technical and laboratory) for prompt identification and management in the event of a single imported case.
However, he said the risk of importation may be further reduced as the current situation in Ghana is under control as reported by Ghana Health Service.
According to him, point of entry surveillance has been heightened, trained rapid response teams are on standby to be deployed in the event of an outbreak and the NCDC’s Incident Coordination Centre (ICC) is on alert mode.
He said the NCDC is also amplifying risk communication efforts and continues to work with states and partners to strengthen preparedness activities which include– review of risk communication protocols, plans and messages in the event of an outbreak.
He advised Nigerians to avoid non-essential travel to locations where the outbreak is reported for the moment, and also avoid direct contact with blood, saliva, vomit, urine, and other bodily fluids of people with suspected or confirmed Marburg virus.
The outbreak in Ghana is the second incidence of the virus in West Africa following the previous incidence in Guinea in August 2021.
The disease was first discovered in 1967 following outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany, and Belgrade, Serbia.
Since then, outbreaks and sporadic cases have been reported in some African countries.
