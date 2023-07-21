Cameroon- returnee, Charles killed by robbers in Anambra

A Nigerian who had lived for some many years in Cameroon and who returned home last week, has been killed reportedly by robbers.

The returnee simply identified as Charles, in his 30s was killed in Oraifite on Wednesday night.

Charles, who hailed from Agu Awka was kidnapped around Borromeo round about while coming back from Awka in the company of his relatives.

After forcing him to transfer all the money in his account, the robbers took him to Oraifite and shot him in the gutter.

His death came as a great shock to relations who shared the news of his death as he was described as a kind and gentle man.