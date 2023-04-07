Friday, April 7, 2023
Cameron Diaz blockbuster with Jamie Foxx in peril ‘after unexploded bomb found on set’

Cameron Diaz blockbuster with Jamie Foxx in peril 'after unexploded bomb found on set'

Cameron Diaz’s widely anticipated comeback movie was reportedly propelled into chaos after two unexploded World War 2 bombs were found on set.

The Hollywood beauty is set to star beside Jamie Foxx in the movie, ‘Back In Action’, after filming was temporarily delayed last month following the incident.

It’s been unveiled that two exploded WW2 bombs were found on set just as two massive stunts — including a huge explosion — were set to take place.

Filming for the Netflix production was then reportedly halted at East London’s Royal Docks, causing hundreds of thousands of pounds to be lost.

A source told The Sun: “This film has been a bit of a nightmare.”

“There have been a lot of delays, especially with the weather, thanks to filming outdoors in London in winter, but the latest issue is a bit more sinister.

“One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 in cash from Jamie Foxx.

