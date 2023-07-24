Monday, July 24, 2023
Callum Wilson To Rescue As Newcastle Draw 3-3 With Villa

Callum Wilson scored in Newcastle’s 3-3 draw against Aston Villa© AFP

Callum Wilson scored a second-half equalizer as Newcastle recovered from a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in their Premier League pre-season friendly in Philadelphia on Sunday. Newcastle, the surprise package of the Premier League last season after securing a top-four finish and a ticket to the Champions League, were rocked early on after Villa took the lead after just seven minutes through Ollie Watkins.

Villa midfielder Emi Buendia split the Newcastle defence with a fine run before passing to Watkins who controlled deftly to fire home a low finish.

Buendia doubled the Villa lead four minutes later with a rasping finish to beat Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and make it 2-0.

Newcastle however hit back on 28 minutes when a long ball by Jacob Miller caught the Villa defence napping, allowing Elliot Anderson to control before tucking away a low shot.

The Magpies, who will play Villa in their opening Premier League fixture on August 12, leveled on the stroke of half-time, with Swedish international Alexander Isak burying a rebound from close range.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and Villa counterpart Unai Emery made a flurry of substitutions at half-time but it was the impressive Buendia who struck next.

Another surging run by the Argentine launched a Villa counter-attack which ended with teenager Omari Kellyman firing a shot off the foot of the post.

Buendia was alert to the rebound and tapped in from close range to make it 3-2.

Once again though, Newcastle were able to take advantage of Villa’s high defensive line.

A superb pass over the top from Jamal Lascelles found Anthony Gordon, whose shot was parried but only as far as Wilson, who stroked home for 3-3.

