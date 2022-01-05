Odd News
California twins born in different years
A set of twins born 15 minutes apart in California have very different birthdays — one in 2021 and the other in 2022.
Alfredo Antonio Trujillo came into the world at 11:45 pm on New Year’s Eve in the city of Salinas.
A quarter of an hour later, on New Year’s Day, his sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born.
The Natividad Medical Center, where the babies were delivered, said in a statement last week that some estimates suggest there is a one-in-two-million chance of twins being born in different years.
“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” the babies’ mother, Fatima Madrigal, was quoted as saying in the statement.
Dr. Ana Abril Arias described the births as “one of the most memorable deliveries of my career.”
“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022.”
Big brother Alfredo tipped the scales at six pounds and one ounce (2.75 kilograms) while the baby of the family, Aylin, was a healthy five pounds and 14 ounces.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says around 120,000 twins are born every year in the United States, representing roughly three percent of births.
AFP
Woman in love with colour pink marries it and vows to never wear another shade
A woman has made history by marrying her favourite colour – pink.
Kitten Kay Sera held a wedding ceremony so she could tie the knot with the colour in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.
Sera decided to take the serious step after being in a “relationship” with the colour pink for more than 40 years.
The idea came two years ago when a kid skateboarding made a jibe at her for wearing the bright shade.
She said: “A kid said to me on a skateboard, Wow you love pink, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I love it so much,’ and he goes, ‘You love it so much, why don’t you marry it?’ I thought, ‘This kid’s on to something’.”
For her wedding, Sera dressed in a big pink gown, fluffy pink coat, pink hair and a dazzling pink tiara. Her jewellery and even her lipstick were also pink.
She took in a giant swatch of the colour down the aisle with her.
The swatch featured five different shades, which she says are her favourite.
“I’m actually marrying the colour pink,” Sera told KVVU.
“I actually have a giant pink swatch, like a pink paint swatch, so the colours are like my favourite,” Sera explained. “They’re all listed, and I’ll be holding my pink swatch.”
Guests who attended the wedding also celebrated her love for the colour by wearing pink.
Loved ones and friends wore pastel pink suits, pink shoes in Sin City. Even a dog donned a pink tutu.
Pink flowers were laid on the floor as she walked down as she confessed: “I think people have companions but I have a colour!”
As she read out her vows, Sera sat on the back of an open-top pink convertible and held a large bouquet of flowers.
While she promises to wear the colour “until the day she dies”, Sera said she encourages everyone to do what they love while they still can.
“Have fun with it! Have a ball,” she said. “You’re only here for a little bit of time. Have a blast.”
Dog eats drunk herbalist’s private parts in Calabar
The yuletide season turned tragic for a 60-year-old herbalist in Calabar, named Ani Ikoneto, who had his private parts bitten off and eaten by his dog.
The man, who lives at 12, Jebbs Street in Calabar South, according to neighbours, went on a drinking spree on Christmas Eve and returned home drunk.
“When he came back, we had gone to bed but some people were still outside.
“He went inside his room and slept off without shutting the door and because of too much drink, he excreted on himself.
“His dog that was outside smelt the poo and went inside to eat it.
“In the process, the dog ate his private parts thinking it was meat or part of the excreta,” Itoro, his neighbor, said.
According to him, the man raised the alarm, prompting neighbours to rush into his apartment and discovered what had happened.
“When we heard him scream, we thought hoodlums had attacked him.
“But when we got there, we saw that his private part was gone and his dog had blood on its mouth,” the neigbour said.
Itoro said the man could not be rushed to the hospital because of the excreta that covered his body; so had to be cleaned up first.
“By the time we finished cleaning him of the shit, he was bleeding so much and on the way to the hospital he died,” she added.
The man was living alone as his daughters were married and lived away from him.
He was taken to his village, Ikoneto on Boxing Day for burial.
WATCH: Woman says I do to the holy spirit:
A Kenyan woman recently shocked her home town when she decided to get married to the Holy Spirit.
Elizabeth Nalem reportedly abandoned her husband and six children to get married to the Holy Spirit.
The woman, whose age is not identified, is seen in a video dressed in an attractive white bridal gown. Residents of Makutano came in numbers to witness the unusual wedding.
Local news publication Standard reported that the woman had claimed that God appeared to her in a dream and asked her to abandon her husband.
She said God wanted to use her to spread the word.
As if that was not enough to leave tongues wagging, Nalem told Standard she’d be going to Uganda for her honeymoon.
“I was heading to Makutano town when God directed me at around 3am to go to Amudat in Uganda for my honeymoon and to attend a big crusade there,” she said.
“God has shown me to travel to the USA when I am done with Uganda.
“He told me to traverse the world, but I told Him I wouldn’t be able and requested Him to recruit other members to help me in spreading the gospel.”
