CAF postpones CHAN 2023 draw ceremony

The draw ceremony for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) has postponed.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has initially scheduled the event for Friday, April 29, 2022.However, CAF has now postponed it indefinitely, with a new date to be confirmed later.

The CHAN is a tournament for players who ply their trade in domestic leagues around the continent.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the last edition in Cameroon, while Morocco has won the last two tournaments.

The Atlas Lions defeated Eagles Mali 2-0 in the final of CHAN 2021 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde.