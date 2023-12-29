The National Working Committee of Labour Party (LP) on Thursday released its time -table and schedule of activities for the February 3, 2024, bye elections.

It also released the approved fees for the purchase of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

This was sequel to the announcement of the timetable and schedule of activities for February 3, 2024, bye elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a memo signed by the party’s National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the purchase of Nomination, Expression of Interest and Delegate Forms will commence from December 28, 2023, to January 4, 2024, while submission of completed forms would end on January 4, 2024. The primary elections hold on January 7, 2024.

According to the memo, the party leadership equally approved fees for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms respectively as follows: “Senate N1.5m and N3.5m; House of Reps. N1m and N2m: House of Assembly N100k and N500,000.

It also exempted female aspirants and persons living with disabilities, PLWD, aspirants from payment of fees for the Expression of Interest Forms only.

A statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, also cautioned interested party members against patronizing touts.

The memo read: “The attention of the leadership of the party has also been drawn to a fake timetable in circulation released by some expelled fraudulent former members of our party seeking to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of their hard earned money through sales of fake forms.

“Just like they did and failed in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections where some people fell into their trap and were defrauded, we wish to state clearly that the timetable from these fraudsters did not emanate from the Labour Party and that the so called account number in circulation is not known to the party. We warn that people should disregard the fraudulent group.

“The forms for the Bye-election can be obtained at the office of the National Organising Secretary, National Headquarters, No. 2 IBM Haruna Street, Utako, Abuja, where the proper accounts belonging to the party and other vital information regarding the coming elections will be made available to the aspirants and members of the public.