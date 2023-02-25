BVAS not working at my ward – Rivers SDP candidate, Abe cries out

The governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Magnus Abe, has complained of system malfunction at his unit.

The former Senator lamented that the Bimodal Voters Accredited System, BVAS, did not work at his ward and unit.

Abe returned to his residence in Bera community at about 10:50, saying he would return to cast his vote.

Of about 16 BVAS sent to the 16 units in Bera, less than five were reportedly functioning.

The SDP flagbearer confirmed personnel of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, have been informed.

“The BVAS machines are not opening. This is effort to make Ogoni people not to vote. But we must vote.

“When it opens we will all come back. IT personnel of INEC have sent contacted,” Abe added.