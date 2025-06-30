



Butterbean has called out Jake Paul once again, declaring that he’s “coming for him” in a potential return to the boxing ring. The former boxer, real name Eric Esch, has been retired from the sport since suffering a defeat to Kirk Lawton back in 2013. But now, the 58-year-old is teasing a comeback to take on the Problem Child, who he has called out on numerous occasions before. Taking to Instagram in a promotional clip for Lucky Energy, Butterbean blasted the social media sensation and boxer for talking too much and choosing “retired bald men” as opponents – a sly nod towards Paul’s contentious win against Mike Tyson. In the promotional stunt for his ‘Knockout Punch’ flavoured energy drink with company Lucky Energy, Butterbean doesn’t hold back with his insults. The comical advert features him accompanied by a Paul lookalike who gets wheeled away after a mock confrontation staged by Butterbean’s fake promoter, Mr Lucky.

This news comes after Paul has just improved his own boxing record to 12-1, having defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr this past weekend. After the fight, Paul left no room for Butterbean in his list of future potential rivals, which included esteemed names like WBA champion Gilberto Ramirez and WBC champ Badou Jack. Even if the challenge from Butterbean might be seen as a joke partly in the spirit of promoting an energy drink, it is not his first public callout for Paul to step into the ring with him. In the build-up to the highly anticipated November 2024 bout between Tyson and Paul, Butterbean made headlines by announcing his readiness to step in if Tyson couldn’t make the fight. The retired fighter took to TikTok days before the event to issue a bold challenge, as he said: “Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, I am going to be at the fight to challenge the winner of the fight, Yeah. Mike, if you fall out again, I’ll be there to take your place.” Butterbean had previously expressed his desire to square off against the Problem Child as early as March 2022, when Paul had an undefeated record of 5-0. At that time, Butterbean was celebrating a monumental weight loss achievement, shedding over 200 pounds thanks to training efforts alongside DDP (Diamond Dallas Page).

In a social media post, he boasted: “I’m working with DDP to get up walking and running around again and I’m feeling the best shape I ever have. “I’m at fight weight. You’ll have to listen to my podcast coming up to find exactly how much weight I have lost, but I haven’t weighed this in over 20 years so that’ll give you an idea. “The big announcement is I’m gonna fight one last fight. It’s gonna be one year from now. Jake Paul, if you’re ready, I’m here for you my friend. Let’s get it on, me and you Jake Paul.”

He added: “I bet it would be an awesome fight. After you said what you said about me in the magazine, I’m ready to fight you. Are you ready? I don’t think so.” Since then, there have been numerous other callouts, but the pair have yet to meet up and discuss terms of what could be a blockbuster match-up in the sport. However, Butterbean’s latest jibe at the young boxer could well be the catalyst needed to bring the pair together in the ring for potentially the most unusual influencer bout yet.





