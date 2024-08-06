



Butterbean has doubled down on his bold £1.5million winner-takes-all challenge to YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Paul, who recently improved his record to 10-1 with a commanding victory over former UFC standout Mike Perry, was initially set to square off against the legendary Mike Tyson last month. However, that bout was postponed to November following medical advice given to ‘Iron Mike’. Despite some critics questioning Paul’s decision to take on 58-year-old Tyson, Butterbean (aka Eric Esch), renowned for his knockout power in the 90s with 57 KOs to his name, is eager to step into the ring with ‘The Problem Child’. As the Tyson vs Paul fight continues to capture the attention of the wider public, Butterbean continues to make clear that he’s ready to confront the social media sensation. Butterbean has showcased his own punching power on TikTok and directly addressed Paul, saying: “Jake Paul, what you waiting on? Are we gonna do this or what?”

It follows Butterbean’s original call-out on the platform last week, where he proposed a $2million (£1.5million) battle. Butterbean sent a direct message to Paul as he looked down the camera, saying: “Hey Jake Paul, would you fight me for $2m [£1.5million]? Winner takes all.” The 58-year-old, who hasn’t fought professionally since 2013, has been outspoken about his desire to take on Paul in the ring, reports the Daily Star. The retired professional boxer, who holds a record of 77-10-4, is eager to put his gloves back on for the first time in over ten years following an impressive weight loss journey. The former heavyweight champion, who once weighed 36.7 stone (515lbs), has lost an incredible 15 stone (212lbs) under the guidance of yoga guru and ex-WWE star Diamond Dallas Page. Just last month, Butterbean claimed he was “in [the] best shape ever”, fuelling speculation about a remarkable comeback.

Butterbean initially challenged both Paul and Tyson during discussions about a return last year, saying: “I’m not a typical boxer, I go out there to fight. I want to knock somebody out. Jake Paul or Mike Tyson. Jake Paul runs his mouth too much, he’s never fought nobody, I would love to fight him. “I think people would like to see me and Tyson go at it, which would be a hell of a draw. Me and Tyson are actually friends but I don’t mind fighting friends.”





