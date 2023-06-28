Butcher murdered for alleged blasphemy buried in Sokoto

Tears flowed freely at the burial of Usman Buba, a butcher and Qur’an memorizer who was killed over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto on Sunday.

Usman was buried after a funeral prayer which was led by Sheikh Musa Lukuwa at the Mabera Juma’at mosque around 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

Buda was beaten to death following an argument over a religious matter at the Sokoto main abattoir.

Sheikh Lukuwa, appealed to the government of Sokoto state and security agencies to ensure the people behind the murder were brought to book.

“We want Justice for Usman because he was wrongly accused and murdered.

“The earlier something is done about it, the better because we will not allow the culprits to go score free.

“We will follow all the necessary avenue provided by the law to ensure Justice is done in his case,” he said