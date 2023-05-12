Businessman Cries Out Over Demand For N25Million Bribe By Delta Government Officials To Get Compensation For Demolished Fuel Station, Gas Plant

A Delta-based businessman and petroleum marketer, Sunday Efanimjor, has cried out over what he called the “unlawful” demolition of his filling station and gas plant by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led government without compensation.

The demolition of his properties took place along Owa-Eke/ Owa-Alero Road, Owa-Ekei in the Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

Efanimjor also accused “one Emmanuel Odita, deputy director of the Ministry of Works (Urban) and some other officials of the ministry of demanding a bribe of N25 million” from him before he would be compensated for the demolition of his properties “worth over N600 million”.

In a petition sighted by SaharaReporters, dated August 23, 2022, and signed by the victim’s legal representative, Simon Ngbakor of Simon Ngbakor and Associates, Efanimjor demanded the sum of N650 million ‘representing the value of the assets as compensation,’ saying the demolished properties were seated on a land measuring approximately 3,783,300 square metres and housing his filling station and gas plant.

The petition was addressed to the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The petition says as at the time of the unlawful demolition, the filling station and gas plant “were active”, adding that they were built with life savings.

It further reads, “However, on the 22nd day of August 2022, our clients noticed bulldozers on the land carrying out demolition of our clients’ buildings, fence and the gas plant without any notice whatsoever. It is our clients’ instruction that the said property which has the consent of the governor assigned with approved building plan is not a subject of any acquisition by state government.

“When one of our clients, Sunday Efanimjor who visited the land discovered that the contractor working on the new hospital known as Mother and Child, has invaded the filling station and gas plant to carry out such demolition without notice or acquisition. It is our clients’ final instruction that the sum of N650,000,000 (Six hundred and fifty million naira) be paid to our clients as the said amount represent the value of assets therein.”

Speaking to SaharaReporters about his ordeal and frustration, Efanimjor noted that for over a year, officials “have sat on his compensation following his refusal to pay the N25 million bribe demanded” from him.

He called on Governor Okowa and well-meaning Deltans to caution officials of the ministry and intervene in the matter.

He said, “My filling station and gas plant I built with my life savings have been taken over and demolished by foot soldiers of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to make way for a road without notice of acquisition and revocation of certificate of occupancy to me thereby denying me my due compensation.

“Do you know that one Chukuka, a younger brother to Imafidon, state consultant, who owned a property close to mine, a three-bedroom bungalow that was properly valued with notice of acquisition before demolition compared to my gas plant and filling station was paid N45 million as compensation yet mine was clandestinely demolished without notice of acquisition and properly valued.

“After demolition, my properties were exposed and opened to vandals, who took advantage and looted every other remaining asset in the facility and up till this minute, the place is still being looted. Don’t forget that a key ally to the governor indicated an interest in buying my properties in 2014, possibly as a front.

“Officials of the Ministry of Works (Urban) suspected to be working on the instructions of Governor Okowa, using the Agbor area command of the Nigeria police to intimidate me, put fears into me so as not to fight for my rights.

“I need the whole world to know the heartlessness of Delta State government under the leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. What is my offence for being a law-abiding citizen, paying taxes, creating wealth, and employing Deltans in a harsh economic environment only for me to be told that it does not pay to be law-abiding by the actions of the men who willfully demolished my properties and only to begin to legalize their illegality?

“Why would a state government, against extant procurement/tenders board laws begin the construction of a road project and after completion, then advertised for bidding on the same completed project? Because of the prime position of my properties, there are so many people frustrating all my efforts to get my due compensation and some have vested interest in my properties.”

Some sources at the Ministry of Works (Urban) privy to the matter disclosed to SaharaReporters disclosed that a compensation of N109 million had been pencilled down for the victim but his refusal to give a bribe prevented him from accessing the compensation.

When SaharaReporters contacted the deputy director of the Ministry of Works (Urban), Emmanuel Odita, he denied ever making such a demand from the victim, saying, “I am not aware, I don’t know what you are talking about.”