Burnt body of personal assistant to IPOB lawyer’s found in his car (PHOTOS)

The burnt body of Samuel Uzo Okoro, the Personal Assistant to Ifeanyi Ejiofor has been discovered.

The burnt body Okoro, also known as Biggy, was found inside Ejofor’s burnt car on Monday.

Ejiofor is the lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recall that some soldiers had on Sunday invaded the house of Ejiofor .

The soldiers were said to have shot dead Okoro and put his corpse in the boot of a vehicle belonging to the lawyer and took them away.

Four of the lawyer’s relatives were also abducted by the military men.

The corpse and the car were said to have been set on fire by the soldiers some kilometres away from Ejiofor’s house.

On Monday, a member of IPOB discovered the burnt car and the charred body of Okoro inside it.

The burnt car was found along Nimo Road.