Friday, August 11, 2023
Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League Highlights: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Down 10-Man Burnley

Premier League: Erling Haaland continues hotstreak as Man City crush Burnley.© AFP

BUR vs MCI, Premier League, Highlights: Erling Haaland started the Premier League season with a bang as the Norwegian struck twice in defending champions Manchester City’s 3-0 win at promoted Burnley on Saturday. Rodri completed the scoring after Haaland’s first-half double to give City a perfect start to their quest to become the first side to win four consecutive English top-flight titles. Haaland fired City to a treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup glory last season by scoring 52 times in his first year at the club. (Score)

