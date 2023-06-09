Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Asake earn 2023 BET award nominations

Four Nigerian artistes – Burna Boy, Tems and Ayra Starr, Asake have been nominated for the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television Awards.

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, was nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Video Director of the Year, Viewer’s Choice, and Best International Act categories.

Tems, who is also a Grammy winner was nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste, Best Collaboration, and Viewers Choice categories.

However, both Asake and Ayra Starr earned one nomination each. While Asake will contend in the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act category, Ayra Starr will compete with Burna Boy in the best international act category.

BELOW IS THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great — GloRilla

Breezy — Chris Brown

God Did — DJ Khaled

Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, — Beyoncé

SOS — SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled — “Big Energy (Remix)”

Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice — “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2”

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid — “Call Me Every Day”

King Combs feat. Kodak Black — “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin’”

Hitkidd & GloRilla — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

GloRilla & Cardi B — “Tomorrow 2”

Future feat. Drake & Tems — “Wait For U”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin — “Bless Me”

Tamela Mann — “Finished (Live)”

CeCe Winans — “I’ve Got Joy”

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore — “I’ve Got Joy”

Tye Tribbett — “New”

Yolanda Adams — “One Moment From Glory”

PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard — “The Better Benediction (Pt.2) Viewer’s Choice Award

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Jack Harlow — “First Class”

Drake feat 21 Savage — “Jimmy Cooks”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Burna Boy — “Last Last”

Nicki Minaj — “Super Freaky Girl”

Future feat. Drake & Tems — “Wait For U” Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland) Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)