CELEBRITIES
Burna Boy makes ‘strong’ resolution ahead of 2022
Nigerian international singer and Grammy Award winner Burna Boy has made a strong resolution barely a few days to the start of a new year.
Burna Boy, in a lengthy post he shared via his Insta story, admitted he has caused a lot of people pain in the past, but he made an oath stressing that for the rest of his life, whenever he asked people ‘How are you doing’ he would always mean it from the heart.
The singer added that he would strive to be a source of joy to others no matter what.
CELEBRITIES
Why I am yet to change to my husband’s name- Seyi Edun
Popular actress and filmmaker, Seyi Edun has opened up on why she is yet to change to her actor husband’s name, Adeniyi Johnson.
The light skinned role interpreter made this known in a chat with City People.
Edun noted that it is a difficult process to revert to her husband’s name, adding that she is working on it.
“I will, we are working on that, it will happen very soon. Honestly, bearing my name doesn’t change anything, but I would still change to his name when the time comes. You will also agree with me that changing of name is not something that is that easy here. It requires putting many things in place. It takes a long process”.
When asked how often she tells him ‘I love you’, the soft spoken damsel said: ”That is not new, I say that every day, every minute, every second, I love him dearly”.
She also shed light on how they both balance their careers and the home-front.
“We both know how to put everything in place and one would not affect the other and that is why everything has been perfect for us. I create time for everything I do, and that has helped me a great deal and nothing is lagging behind”.
CELEBRITIES
Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Just like Ada Ameh, activist Adetoun vows to beat up Kemi Olunloyo
Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has continued to attract threats over her comment on Dowen College’s Sylvester Oromoni’s death.
Popular Nigerian activist, Adetoun, made a promise to beat up Kemi Olunloyo in a video she shared on social media.
In the clip, Adetoun confronted Olunloyo via a phone call and blasted her for making claims about Sylvester’s death.
Sylvester was allegedly killed after being bullied by senior students at Dowen College because he refused to join their cult.
However, Kemi Olunloyo claimed in a viral audio that the late 12-year-old agreed to join the cult and to also drink engine oil that supposedly led to his death.
Adetoun blasted Olunloyo on a phone call and accused her of being a liar. She also proceeded to ask who appointed her as investigative journalist on Sylvester’s case.
According to Adetoun, Olunloyo cannot continue to use people’s name and situation to create content on social media. She also vowed to double the journalist’s beating if there was no police to stop her once she gets to her house. See the video below:
CELEBRITIES
Actress Uche Elendu’s alleged lover boy threatens to dump her
The alleged young lover of Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has reportedly threatened to dump the actress over undisclosed reasons.
This was revealed by Instagram blogger Cutie Julls a few days after Uche Elendu refuted the claims that men are backrolling her frivolous lifestyles.
The blogger added that Uche Elendu has been taking good care of the boy identified as Ken hence wondering what is causing the issue in their relationship.
The post reads: I learnt there is trouble in paradise as Uche Elendu’s lover boy, Ken threatens to quit the relationship. Aah men, the way Uche has been taking care of this Ken guy eeehn.. hmmm
