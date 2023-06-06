Burna Boy makes history in London

Burna Boy has won rave reviews for his historic concert in London on Sunday – where he became the first African artist to headline a UK stadium.

Some 80,000 fans watched the Nigerian star’s sellout show with a setlist spanning his decade-long career, from early hit Like to Party to the anthemic Last Last.

“Words can’t explain my emotions right now… there’s nothing else I’d dreamed more of,” said the Grammy-winning star, who grew up partly in the British capital.

Burna Boy was flanked onstage by dozens of dancers and was joined by a succession of stars – including Stormzy, J Hus, Dave and Popcaan – during the two-hour set at the grounds of West Ham United football club.

“This isn’t the first time African music is at the forefront,” says Eddie Kadi who presents the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC radio.

But, he says, we can credit afrobeats’ huge popularity to the way it absorbs and transforms a variety of genres, and because young people from Africa’s global diaspora have cemented African music in the cultures where they live.