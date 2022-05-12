ENTERTAINMENT
Burna Boy, Davido release new songs May 13
Singers Davido and Burna Boy are set to release songs from their much-anticipated albums on May 13.
Davido announced a single from his next album would be released before Burna Boy did the same.
According to the Afro-pop singer, Davido noted his new album is for everyone out there holding up with different conceptions and special to him.
The “Dami duro” crooner wrote: “This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different. The making has been different. I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one’s for everyone out there holding it up. I know what I’ve experienced the past 10 years, and a lot of you have been through it all with me. But… have you really? For the first time, I want to bring you into the other part of my world. The part where every day is a battle but I have no option but to STAND STRONG. I present to you, the first single off my next album.”
Shortly after Davido announced the snippet of the single, Burna Boy announced the date of his album.
He tweeted: “Finally, breakfast will be served midnight 13/05 WAT #lovedamini.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Olamide, Portable sighted spending fun time in a Dubai nightclub (Video)
It appears popular Nigerian music superstar Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known by his stage name Portable is currently taking out time to have the best time of his life in Dubai.
Portable was spotted with one of Nigeria’s most popular musicians, Olamide.
Both were sighted having fun at a night club in the city.
Portable got his breakthrough after releasing his single Zazu Zeh, which featured Poco Lee and Olamide.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
ENTERTAINMENT
VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during comedy show
Dave Chappelle, the US comedian, has been attacked on stage during a performance in Los Angeles.
The funnyman was at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday as some video clips circulating on social media showed someone running into him.
Further videos showed Chappelle visibly unharmed after returning to the stage at the Netflix joke festival.
Chappelle was on the receiving end of heated backlash in 2021 when his Netflix special was dubbed transphobic.
It was gathered that after the comedian took to the stage to perform on Tuesday, he had joked, “It was a trans man” who attacked him.
Jamie Foxx, the Hollywood actor, was among those who ran to the stage to help after the incident. Chris Rock, who was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, also performed at the show.
.
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Clinton dazzle at Met Gala
Top figures and the crème de la crème of Hollywood showed up in their glamorous styles for the most notable night of fashion in America – the Met Gala.
The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the grand opening of the costume institute’s annual fashion exhibit.
Each year’s event celebrates the theme of that year’s costume institute exhibition, and the exhibition also sets the dress theme of the night for guests attending.
This year’s event theme was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ — with organisers labeling the dress code to be “gilded glamour” to evoke America’s late 19th century age of economic boom.
Those who attended the event include Elon Musk, the world’s richest man who showed up with his mother, and Hilary Clinton, former first lady and presidential candidate, who came through in a decent but elegant red, silky dress.
On the red carpet, Musk was asked about his $44 billion takeover offer of Twitter.
“My goal, assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible and have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter,” he said.
Kim Kardashian, the popular reality star, was dressed up as Marilyn Munroe, the late Hollywood actress.
Here are some of the pictures of the celebrities that honoured the Met Ball with deft allure:
