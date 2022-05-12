Burna Boy, Davido release new songs May 13

Singers Davido and Burna Boy are set to release songs from their much-anticipated albums on May 13.

Davido announced a single from his next album would be released before Burna Boy did the same.

According to the Afro-pop singer, Davido noted his new album is for everyone out there holding up with different conceptions and special to him.

The “Dami duro” crooner wrote: “This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different. The making has been different. I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one’s for everyone out there holding it up. I know what I’ve experienced the past 10 years, and a lot of you have been through it all with me. But… have you really? For the first time, I want to bring you into the other part of my world. The part where every day is a battle but I have no option but to STAND STRONG. I present to you, the first single off my next album.”

Shortly after Davido announced the snippet of the single, Burna Boy announced the date of his album.

He tweeted: “Finally, breakfast will be served midnight 13/05 WAT #lovedamini.”