Burna Boy breaks silence after alleged shooting of two persons at Lagos Club by his police escorts
Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, on Wednesday, said he would not be surprised if Nigerians accused him of starting the Boko Haram terrorist group.
Burna Boy made this remark on his verified Twitter handle a few days after it was reported that policemen attached to him shot two people at Club Cubana on Victoria Island recently.
“Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me,” he tweeted.
The Lagos State Police Commissioner’s Special Squad had detained five police officers attached to Burna Boy for attempted murder after they shot two people identified as Irebami Lawrence and Tolu at the club.
It was disclosed by the Bar Beach Police Division that unrest started when the singer and five police escorts visited the nightclub around 4 am on June 8. It was stated that four policemen were outside while one of the policemen, identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was in mufti, accompanied the Grammy-Award-winning artiste into the club.
According to eyewitness accounts, Burna Boy was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another woman.
He instructed Ibrahim to invite the woman to join him. However, the lady's husband was said to have lambasted the singer for making a move on his wife.
A few minutes later, Burna Boy reportedly approached the woman and this reportedly enraged her husband further and his friends who had gathered at the club.
A source at the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police told PUNCH that “as things were getting heated, Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and shot multiple times while Burna Boy was laughing.
“In the process, 27-year-old Lawrence was shot in the thigh while his friend, Tolu, was hit in the head by a bullet. This caused a commotion in the club.
“It was learnt that Burna Boy and his crew then drove off to one of his properties at the Elegushi end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway before leaving for Lekki Phase 1.
“Aware of what he had done, Burna Boy took the next flight out without even informing the policemen. He only made a video call to them to inform them that he had travelled to Spain.
“All his police escorts have been arrested and are currently at the Command headquarters.”
Nigerian Army finds abducted Chibok schoolgirl in Borno after eight years
Mrs Mary Ngoshe, who is believed to be one of the kidnapped girls from Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok in 2014 has been found, the Nigerian Army has said.
Troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade, on Tuesday while on patrol intercepted Ngoshe with a child believed to be hers, in Borno State.
This was made known on Wednesday in a tweet posted to the Nigerian Army’s verified Twitter handle, @HQNigerianArmy.
“Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on patrol around Ngoshe in Borno State on 14 June 2022 intercepted one Mrs Mary Ngoshe and her son. She is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. Further exploitation ongoing,” the tweet reads.
On the night of April 14, 2014, 276 mostly Christian female students aged from 16 to 18 were kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School at the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.
Prior to the raid, the school had been closed for four weeks due to deteriorating security conditions, but the girls were in attendance in order to take final exams in physics.
Also, 57 of the schoolgirls escaped immediately following the incident by jumping from the trucks on which they were being transported, and others have been rescued by the Nigerian Armed Forces on various occasions.
The Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA), had in January on behalf of the entire Chibok Community, indicated that 110 of the 276 girls abducted in April, 2014, are still unaccounted for.
Ukraine Invasion: Russia places ban on 29 top UK journalists, officials
Russia’s foreign ministry on Tuesday announced the ban of dozens of British journalists, media representatives and defence figures from entering the country.
In a move that Moscow said was a response to Western sanctions and the “spreading of false information about Russia”, 29 journalists and members of British media organisations such as BBC, the broadcaster Sky News and the Guardian and Times newspapers were personally banned.
Another 20 British figures who Moscow said were linked to the defence industry were also banned from entering Russia. The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and Donbas, the ministry said.
BBC reports that the list includes high-profile journalists, news anchors, editors and senior managers, including the editors-in-chief of the Times, Daily Telegraph, Independent and Guardian newspapers.
“The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and Donbas,” the ministry said in a statement.
According to the report, among the journalists banned are the Guardian correspondents Shaun Walker, Luke Harding, Emma Graham-Harrison and Peter Beaumont, as well as Katharine Viner, the editor-in-chief of the Guardian.
British journalists working for the BBC, the Sunday Times, the Daily Mail, the Independent, Daily Telegraph, Sky News and a number of other outlets have also been banned. The editors-in-chief of the Times, Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and Independent were also listed.
The Guardian also reports that Russia has launched an unprecedented crackdown on Russian and foreign independent news outlets since its 24 February invasion of Ukraine, as well as on foreign social media networks.
Legislation was introduced soon after the war began to criminalise media outlets that disseminate “false information” about the Russian army.
A number of media groups stopped operating in Russia as a result, with the draconian law in effect threatening to punish independent journalism with prison sentences of up to 15 years. Russia has also blocked access to several foreign news organisations’ websites, including the BBC and Deutsche Welle.
Russia warned US news organisations this month they risked being stripped of their accreditation unless the treatment of Russian journalists in the US improved.
“Work on expanding the Russian ‘stop list’ will continue,” the statement said.
Among those banned on the second part of the list were the UK minister of state for defence procurement, Jeremy Quin, and Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston.
The full list is:
Shaun Walker, Guardian correspondent; Con Coughlin, Daily Telegraph columnist; Stuart Ramsay, chief correspondent, Sky News; James Rothwell, Daily Telegraph journalist;
John Witherow, editor-in-chief, the Times; Chris Evans, editor-in-chief, the Daily Telegraph; Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief, the Guardian;
Richard Sharp, chair of the BBC board of governors; Timothy Davie, director general of the BBC; Clive Myrie, BBC correspondent and news presenter; Orla Guerin, BBC correspondent; Nick Robinson, BBC presenter; Paul Adams, BBC correspondent; Nick Beake, BBC correspondent; Alexander Thomson, Channel 4 News correspondent and presenter; Dan Rivers, ITV correspondent;
Peter Beaumont, Guardian correspondent; Emma Graham-Harrison, Guardian correspondent; Sophy Ridge, journalist and Sky News presenter; Catherine Newman, journalist and host of Channel 4 News; Edward Verity, editor-in-chief, Daily Mail; Christian Broughton, editor-in-chief, the Independent; Larisa Brown, military news editor, the Times; Mark Galeotti, political scientist;
Joseph Barnes, Daily Telegraph correspondent; Gideon Rachman, Financial Times correspondent; Luke Harding, Guardian correspondent; Dominic Lawson, Sunday Times and Daily Mail columnist; Lawrence Freedman, Sunday Times columnist.
Jeremy Quin, minister of state for defence procurement; Leo Docherty, under secretary of defence; Benjamin Key, commander of the Royal Navy, chief of staff of the Royal Navy; Mike Wigston, RAF commander; Robert Magowan, deputy chief, UK strategic command; Charles Stickland, commander, joint operations, UK armed forces;
Roger Martyn Carr, chair of the board of directors, BAE Systems; Charles Woodburn, executive director of the BAE Systems; David Armstrong, managing director of BAE Systems; Glynn Phillips, managing director of BAE Systems; Clifford Robson, managing director of BAE Systems; Alexander Cresswell, chair of the board of directors and CEO of Thales UK; Christopher Shaw, chief operating officer of Thales UK; Paul Gosling, vice-president, Thales UK; Ewen McCrorie, vice-president, Thales UK; Suzanne Stratton, vice-president, Thales UK; Lynne Watson, vice-president, Thales UK; Gregory Campbell, MP; Gavin Robinson, MP; Samuel Wilson, MP.
Fulani herdsmen planning to disguise as worshippers, attack churches in South-East – IPOB warns Christian leaders
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has sent a warning to the Christian community in the South-East about plots by the Fulani herdsmen to attack churches in the region.
The spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, who made this known in a statement, affirmed that the herders had already infiltrated commercial cities in the South-East.
Emma Powerful, who disclosed that the information was obtained by the M-branch of IPOB, claimed that part of the plot by the herdsmen was to disguise as Christians and worship in churches but their aim would be to attack the worshippers.
He explained that all markets in South-East were also targets of the invaders, just as he advised that the locations should be adequately protected.
He said, “Churches must introduce tighter and properly detailed security measures, and return home early. We advise Christians and other religious leaders to sit up, be at alert and be security conscious as strange seeming worshippers of non-Igbo ethnicity would infiltrate their midst to commit havoc.
“They must be on the lookout for Fulani persons that may come to join them in pretence as converted Christians; do not also be deceived into thinking that Fulani don’t speak Igbo, dress like Igbo and behave like indigenes because they do.
“So many of them were born and brought up in Igbo land and they know not just all nooks and crannies, they also understand all events and their seasons. These terrorists and bandits have flooded Biafra land especially the commercial cities like Aba, others in Abia State where Pastor (William) Kumuyi had chosen for his aborted crusade.
“They parade themselves as having converted to Christianity and are being rejected by their Muslim families in the North, which for us is “tragedy waiting to happen”.
“They now attach Christian names to their names as religious tricks to have you accept them. Examples Emmanuel Kabiru Sule, Mathew Christian Shehu, John Lewis Katsina and others.
“They tell very pathetic stories that touch the hearts of people of conscience like the Igbos, please don’t allow them they are terrorists and bandits. Christians in Biafraland should know that they are the next target and they must take absolute security precautions as their plans are deadlier than can be imagined.
“All markets leaders are advised to beef up their securities because markets, where our people stay and do business, are another important target for Fulani bandits they have encircled everywhere but they will fail and nobody should entertain fear because IPOB/ESN is waiting for them, however, be sure to take precautionary measures.
“Dangers ahead are too enormous, be ready for what is to come, Biafrans, and report suspected movements to IPOB offices around you, we must bring them down; they will not succeed.”
