Burna Boy, Asake, Tems win at 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards (See full list)

The highly anticipated Soundcity MVP Awards held it’s fifth edition on Saturday, February 11th, 2023 with the likes of Burna Boy, Tems and others winning an award.

The award ceremony, which rewards hardwork in the African Music Industry, took place at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos State.

This year’s edition had 15 award categories and was powered by Tingo.

South African actress Pearl Thusi anchored the event which featured performances from African artistes, including Gyakie, Arya Starr, Bad Boy Timz, Seyi Vibez, Ruger and Black Sherif.

One of the highlights from the show included a tribute to departed artistes and their loved ones, including Sound Sultan, Ifeanyi Adeleke (Davido’s Son), Rico Swavey, Obama DMW and others.

Another highlight from the ceremony was a guest appearance by Shanty Town lead cast Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Mercy Eke, who mimicked their characters Scar, Inem and Jackie, got the audience laughing non-stop.

Out of the 15 categories, Nigerian singers, Asake, Fireboy DML, Ruger and others, won awards in 12 different categories.

African giant, Burna Boy won the African artiste of the year award, further proving why he is the African Giant title.

Not surprising, Kizz Daniel’s Buga won the ‘Song of the Year’ award, while Rema secured the Digital artiste of the year.

Ruger clinched the Best new artiste award and Oxlade also won the Listeners choice category with ‘Ku Lo Sa’.

Asake became the new male MVP, while Tems clinched the new Female MVP adding to her list of wins in a year.

Fireboy won the best pop award with his song ‘Peru’. Pheelz and Buju won the ‘Best Collaboration category’ with their song ‘Finesse’, and Ajebo Hustlers also grabbed the win as the Best Duo.

Akon won the legend of the year award; and Ghanaian rapper, Black Sheriff win best hip-hop award; South African DJ, Maphorisa went home with the African DJ award.

Music Producer Magixsticks won Producer of the year award, while Video Director TG Omori won Video of the year award with ‘Fireboy and Asake – Bandana’ music video.