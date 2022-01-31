NEWS
Burkina Faso restores constitution, names coup leader president
Burkina Faso’s military government said it has restored the constitution a week after taking power and has appointed the coup’s leader as head of state for a transitional period.
The move came shortly after the African Union (AU) suspended Burkina Faso for the takeover and diplomats from West Africa and the United Nations pressed demands for a return to civilian rule.
In a statement read on television on Monday, the military government announced it had approved a “fundamental act” that “lifts the suspension of the constitution”, a move that had been declared after the January 24 coup.
The 37-article document guarantees independence of the judiciary and presumption of innocence, as well as basic liberties spelled out in the constitution such as freedom of movement and freedom of speech, according to the statement.
Under the “fundamental act”, it said, the military government – officially named the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) – “ensures the continuity of the state pending the establishment of transitional bodies”.
The statement did not give a timeline for the transition period.
It formally identified coup leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba as president of the MPSR.
This role also encompasses “president of Burkina Faso, head of state (and) supreme leader of the armed forces”, the statement said.
The MPSR has two vice presidents, the statement added, but it did not mention any names.
A separate decree read on television said that the armed forces chief of staff, Gilbert Ouedraogo, was leaving the job.
Crime
US Pastor fatally stabbed 15 times by her son
A pastor from Brooklyn, New York, US is dead leaving her church community in shock after her son allegedly stabbed her 15 times.
Tracey Sydnor was the Head pastor at the Upper Room Baptist Church on Rockaway Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Sydnor, 61, was killed on Saturday, January 29, when her son, identified as Kenji Francis, allegedly repeatedly stabbed her in her Brooklyn home on Wyona St. near Livonia Ave. in New York in the afternoon.
“She was the glue that kept everything together,” Terrence Reed, a friend of Sydnor, told the Daily News. “Not one bad thing can be said about her.”
She was stabbed at least 15 times, including in her neck, ear and hands, police said. An Ambulance rushed Sydnor to Brookdale University Hospital, but she could not be saved.
Her 40 year old son, Francis, was taken into custody at their home. Charges against him were pending Sunday.
Francis has no prior arrests or history of mental illness.
“It seems like he just snapped,” a police source said.
A knife believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from a bedroom in the home, sources said.
Sydnor grew up attending the church before leading its choir. She was appointed as the head pastor of the congregation in November 2021.
“She was full of life and full of love; she loved singing and dancing,” Reed said. “She was a sweet lady.”
“We talked life stuff, church stuff, just everyday conversation,” Reed said. “She was an encourager, very supportive person.”
In a sermon Sunday, January 30, at the Upper Room Baptist Church, Bishop J. Carl Henderson announced the loss of Sydnor to the congregation.
“God bless you and please my sister, please my brother continue to pray for the family, her children, her siblings and her extended family and our church family as a whole. Our church is suffering a loss.” Henderson said
NEWS
US lifts suspension on ‘drop box’ visa applications in Nigeria
The United States embassy in Nigeria has lifted the restriction on dropbox service or interview waiver for those renewing visas in the country.
The interview waiver was suspended for Nigerian applicants in May 2019.
Following the lifting of the suspension, applicants must now be applying to renew a visa in the same classification as their prior non-immigrant visa.
“Right now, this service is only available to applicants renewing a B1/B2, C1/D, F, M or J, H and L visa. Applicants must satisfy all the following criteria for their visa class. If applying as a group or family, all members must fulfill all criteria to qualify for interview waiver.
For B1/B2 or C1/D visa holders: the applicant must possess a full-validity B1/B2 or C1/D visa that expired within the past 24 months or will expire in the next three months.
The applicant must be a citizen or resident of Nigeria. The applicant must not have been refused a visa since the issuance of the previous visa, or had a visa revoked, or have ever required a waiver.
The applicant possesses all issued passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa.
The applicant has never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offense in the United States, even if the applicant has later received a waiver or pardon.
The applicant has never worked without authorization or remained beyond their permitted time in the United States. C1/D applicants must possess a letter from the employer outlining the scope, duration, and location of the anticipated work.”the embassy says
The same criteria also applies to Lagos F or M visa holders and Abuja applicants with F1/F2 visas, while for J visa holders, the embassy said the visa must be for academic purposes.
“The applicant’s DS-2019 must be for an academic program (not summer work travel, au pair, or camp counselor,” the embassy added
The embassy also instructed applicants to complete their applications using this link.
The following documents are to be mailed to the Abuja embassy via a designated document delivery DHL facility:
“A printout of your submission letter (printed from https://ustraveldocs.com/ng/); completed DS-160; an approved I-20; a receipt for your I-901 SEVIS fee; a GTB (MRV) receipt for your visa fee; your passport containing the expired student visa (if that passport is expired, a current valid passport is also required).”
Also required is a passport photograph meeting these requirements; proof of continued full-time enrollment (such as transcripts, tuition payment, etc.)”.
The embassy added that only applicants with scheduled appointments can drop off documents at the US Consulate.
NEWS
National Assembly transmits Electoral Bill to President Buhari for assent
The National Assembly has transmitted the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.
The bill, which was transmitted by Clerk to the National Assembly, Olatunde Amos Ojo, on Monday is now with the President.
The President in December vetoed the bill, leading to a fresh amendment by the National Assembly.
It is, however, uncertain if the President would assent to the reworked bill.
This followed a report that governors were not happy with the new amendment and planned to prevail on the President not to sign it.
The Nigerian Senate last Tuesday, passed the harmonised version of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
The harmonised version is the final agreed version between the Senate and House of Representatives on the amendment to Clause 84 of the bill.
The direct, indirect and consensus primary modes of nominating candidates by political parties for elections have been included.
Last week, there had been a controversy after the two chambers approved different versions of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
While the Senate offered the re-amended bill for direct, indirect primaries or consensus as the procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for various elective positions, the House only provided direct and indirect mode.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the plenary, stated that both chambers have agreed to give a clear and sufficient definition for each mode of primaries, and how they would be conducted.
He explained that for the consensus method, the two chambers have produced a very clear definition of how a consensus candidate would emerge.
President Buhari had failed to sign the bill to the law over the provision of direct primaries as the sole mode of conducting political parties’ primaries.
The bill earlier passed by the National Assembly on November 18, 2021, stipulates that “a political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this bill shall hold direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which shall be monitored by the commission”.
Buhari had disclosed he would assent the electoral bill if the lawmakers provided options for the conduct of political parties’ primaries.
The President enumerated a series of disadvantages of the system, which he said included the manipulation by incumbent officeholders, who seek re-elections, as well as political parties’ inability to muster the funds to finance it.
Latest News
- US Pastor fatally stabbed 15 times by her son
- US lifts suspension on ‘drop box’ visa applications in Nigeria
- LaLiga: Mbappe agrees deal with Real Madrid to become highest-paid player in the world
- Transfer deadline day: Arsenal’s Richards joins Leicester City
- Don Jazzy heartbroken over Rihanna’s pregnancy for A$AP Rocky
Trending
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Binance restricts 281 Nigerian crypto accounts to ‘prevent fraud’
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Ukraine university keeps mum over death of Nigerian student In facility three weeks ago
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
You can eat that snot
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Christian Eriksen joins Brentford seven months after cardiac arrest
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Trump considers contesting for President in 2024, pardoning US Capitol riot suspects
-
CELEBRITIES23 hours ago
Davido, Chioma spotted together
-
BUSINESS10 hours ago
Wall Street ends volatile month on a high note
-
BUSINESS11 hours ago
Boeing wins Qatar Airways order for 737 Max planes, new 777X freighters