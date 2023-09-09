Burial rites of late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya begins

The funeral rites of the late founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya has commenced.

Ahead of his final burial, a service of songs in honour of Pastor Odukoya was held on Friday, September 8 at the church headquarters located in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

The service of songs was attended by Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the immediate past Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Rev. Sam Adeyemi, and Peterson Okopi.

Odukoya died on Tuesday, August 7, 2023, in the United States of America, at the age of 67.

He is survived by five children, and six grand-children.

At the service of songs, an ocean of tributes, tears flowed freely from clerics, colleagues, and mentees who praised the clergyman for the roles he played in various lives.

On Sunday, a thanksgiving service will be held at the church to signal the end of the funeral.

The preacher’s death comes less than two years after his 47-year-old South African wife, Nomthi Odukoya, died. She died in November 2021 after a two-year battle with cancer.

They were married for 11 years and had two children.

He married Nomthi after his first wife Bimbo died in the ill-fated Sosoliso plane crash in 2005.

His union with Bimbo produced three children, including Jimmy — the star of Netflix’s Woman King movie.

In December 2021, the pastor also lost his twin sister, Kehinde Hassan, to cancer.