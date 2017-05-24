Burial plans for veteran actor, Olumide Bakare announced

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olumide Bakare, who died on April 22, 2017, is set to be buried on May 26 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Burial rites for the film icon who died after a long battle with heart disease will begin on Thursday, May 25, 2017 with service of songs at St. James Cathedral, Oke Bola Ibadan, from 5pm to 7pm.

His Burial service will also hold at St. James Cathedral while his remains will be laid to rest at St. James Cemetery, Ijokodo, Ibadan.

Reception follows at 4real events, Ring Road, Ibadan.

The late actor will be remembered for his expertise in his craft.

Olumide Bakare is survived by his wife, Adekunbi Bakare and four children, Pastor Bakare, Olumayowa Bakare, Oluwatofunmi Bakare and Oluwanifemi Bakare.