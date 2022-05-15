SPORTS
Bundesliga: Lewandowski confirms Bayern Munich exit
Robert Lewandowski confirmed Saturday that he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer amid reports Barcelona are ready to offer the 33-year-old star striker a three-year contract.
Lewandowki banged in his 35th league goal this campaign in a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg on the last weekend of the Bundesliga season, then dropped a bombshell.
“It could well be my last game for Bayern. I can’t say 100 percent, but it could be. We have to find the best solution for the club and me,” he told streaming service Viaplay.
Lewandowski confirmed to Sky that he has told Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic he will not extend his contract, which expires in 2023 and “that when an offer comes, we have to think about it”.
“I have a year left, but we have to find the best solution for both sides,” the Polish striker added.
The back-to-back winner of FIFA’s best male player award has won every title available since joining Bayern in 2014, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of ten having won two with ex-club Dortmund. He also lifted the Champions League in 2020.
In Wolfsburg, Lewandowski scored a crisp header from a Thomas Mueller after defender Josip Stanisic gave Bayern an early lead.
SPORTS
Inter see off Juve to win Italian Cup after penalty drama
Inter Milan claimed their eighth Italian Cup on Wednesday after overcoming old foes Juventus 4-2 in an extra-time victory full of incident and controversy.
Ivan Perisic secured a thrilling win with a double in the first half of extra time but the match hung on the awarding of a soft-seeming penalty which Hakan Calhanoglu smashed in to take the match past 90 minutes.
Juve had been deservedly leading through quickfire goals from Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic early in the second half and referee Paolo Valeri’s decision to give the spot-kick after Lautaro Martinez fell following a slight touch from Leonardo Bonucci enraged Massimiliano Allegri’s team.
“I always thought we could do it, even when we were 2-1 down… We lost our heads a bit for 10 or 15 minutes but we fought back and I think that we definitely deserved to win,” Perisic said to Mediaset.
For Inter it is another success over Juve after another controversial win in Turin last month and beating them to the Italian Super Cup earlier in the season and is one which will boost them in their Serie A title defence.
Simone Inzaghi’s side trail AC Milan by two points and could hand their local rivals the Scudetto if they don’t beat relegation-threatened Cagliari on Sunday.
Juve meanwhile have only Champions League qualification to show for an up-and-down season, but they chose to say nothing about the penalty decision which denied them a trophy.
“Inter are fighting for the league title and we’re behind them. We need to close that gap with hard work and looking to sort out the team,” said Allegri.
Nicolo Barella gave Inter the lead in the sixth minute with a long-range effort which would soon be forgotten amid the controversy to come.
His thumping strike came after a blistering start from Inter which threatened to blow Juve away, the Italy midfielder collecting after a corner was cleared, cutting in side and unleashing a curling effort which Mattia Perin didn’t even bother trying to stop.
Penalty drama
However from then on Juve were the better team and should have gone in at the break at least level, if not ahead.
Paulo Dybala was the first to offer signs of life in the 23rd minute when his low shot was comfortably saved.
Moments later the Argentine fed Vlahovic whose powerful, angled drive needed smart reactions from Samir Handanovic to be kept out.
Matthijs de Ligt had a header well saved on he half-hour mark and it looked for all the world that Dybala would bag a deserved leveller when the subsequent corner fell kindly to him, but he sliced his first-time strike wide.
Juve soon turned the match on its head though, with Sandro levelling the scores five minutes after the break when his shot slipped through Handanovic’s hands as Alvaro Morata tried to deflect the ball.
The Juve fans were jumping and their end of the ground exploded with joy seconds later, Vlahovic ending a four-match dry spell in front of goal after being sent flying through on goal by Dybala.
The Serbia forward sent Danilo D’Ambrosio packing and although his first effort was kept out, the 22-year-old made no mistake on the rebound.
Juve looked to have the game under control until referee Valeri handed Inter an ill-deserved lifeline.
Calhanoglu rifled home from the spot and an already fired-up Juve team then lost control when De Ligt was ruled after a VAR check to have chopped down Stefan de Vrij.
Perisic stepped up to smashed in the penalty in the 99th minute and once the Croat’s decisive second flew in from distance three minutes later there was chaos, with Allegri sent off and players and officials tussling on the sidelines.
However Juve couldn’t turn that anger into a fightback and Inter took the honours to set up a potential league and cup double with the Serie A season heading to its climax.
SPORTS
NBA star, LeBron James pockets $127 million in salary and endorsements to edge Messi and Ronaldo as highest-paid athlete in 2022
NBA superstar, LeBron James has been revealed as the highest-paid athlete in 2022.
The LA Lakers baller, 37, ranked atop Sportico’s list of the highest-paid athletes for the last 12 months after raking in a reported $127 million in salary and endorsements to edge out international soccer icons Lionel Messi ($122 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo ($115 million).
James earned $41 million in salary from the Lakers while ranking second in the NBA in scoring with 28.5 points a game in 2021-22, but it’s his side hustle that pushed him over the top.
The 18-time NBA All-Star’s Nike contract remains one of the highest-profile deals in sports, but he’s also added a litany of other sponsors, such as Walmart, GMC, AT&T, and PepsiCo, all of which he can endorse to his 200 million social media followers.
There are also the brands he’s personally invested in, like Calm, Ladder/Openfit, and Lobos 1707 tequila.
Finally, there are the businesses that James owns with his partners, such as The SpringHill Company, a seven-year-old media and consulting firm that expects to earn more than $100 million in 2022, according to Sportico.
James also has stakes in Liverpool, of the English Premier League, as well as the Boston Red Sox and their home network, NESN.
NBA players had the highest representation on the top-100 list, including Stephen Curry ($86.2 million) and Kevin ($85.9 million), who were sixth and seventh, respectively.
Sportico’s top-100 list included athletes across 10 sports, who earned an estimated $4.5 billion in salary, winnings, and endorsement deals, which is a 6-percent increase from last year.
SEE TOP-10 HIGHEST-PAID ATHLETES BELOW…
Earnings include salary, winnings, and endorsements
LeBron James (basketball): $126.9million
Lionel Messi (soccer): $122million
Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): $115million
Neymar (soccer): $103 million
Canelo Alvarez (boxing): $89 million
Stephen Curry (basketball): $86.2 million
Kevin Durant (basketball): $85.9million
Roger Federer (tennis): $85.7million
James Harden (basketball): $76million
Tiger Woods (golf): $73.5million
SPORTS
EPL: Lampard thanks Chelsea star for boosting Everton’s chances of avoiding relegation
Frank Lampard has thanked Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount following the England star’s display in the Blues 3-0 win over Leeds United on Wednesday.
Everton boss, Lampard is pleased with the player’s performance which provided a boost to the Toffees’ battle to remain in the Premier League.
Chelsea’s victory on Wednesday boosted Everton’s Premier League survival hopes and Mount was man of the match.
Mount produced a superb performance at Elland Road, scoring one and providing an assist as Chelsea sealed a 3-0 win to pile the misery on Leeds United.
The victory helped their former manager and club legend Lampard, who is battling to escape relegation with Everton.
Leeds occupy the final relegation spot with Norwich City and Watford already down, however, the Rams could still catch 17th-placed Burnley and 16th-placed Everton with two games remaining.
Asked about Chelsea’s victory over Leeds United after Everton’s 0-0 draw with Watford, Lampard told beIN SPORTS: “It was useful, it was.
“I’ll send him [Mason Mount] a message later of thanks. Those things are out of your hands but Mason’s a fantastic player and I’m pleased for him that he’s getting those numbers because he is a player of such a high level and those numbers reflect it.
“It’s brilliant for him and Chelsea did us a favour getting that result, but we have to make sure we do our own thing to get this over the line.”
Latest News
- Malami, Ngige deny tendering resignation letters as Ministers
- AMVCA 2022: Ramsey Noah’s Rattlesnake, Funke Akindele win big [Full list of Winners]
- Kukah suspends Catholic masses in Sokoto
- Nigeria issues new guidelines on cryptocurrencies
- 2023 : We are against Muslim-Muslim ticket, handover to Christian – PFN tells Buhari
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
EFCC begins probe of APC, PDP support groups for money laundering
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nomination forms: EFCC writes INEC, demands APC, PDP, other aspirants’ bank details
-
NEWS2 days ago
2023: Court restrains CBN, INEC from stopping Emefiele
-
NEWS2 days ago
Blasphemy: Classmate reveals Deborah Samuel’s last word before death
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Nigeria issues new guidelines on cryptocurrencies
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
AMVCA 2022: Ramsey Noah’s Rattlesnake, Funke Akindele win big [Full list of Winners]
-
NEWS2 days ago
Blasphemy: Sokoto residents plan mass protest over arrest of suspected killers of Deborah Samuel, claim suspects were ‘defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Malami, Ngige deny tendering resignation letters as Ministers