Bukayo Saka singles out unlikely Arsenal hero for praise after going eight points clear

Bukayo Saka made sure to give the “magnificent” Rob Holding a “big hug” after Arsenal went eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners crushed Crystal Palace 4-1 in a one-sided affair at the Emirates on Sunday, meaning that they’ll boast a sizeable lead over title rivals Manchester City throughout the international break. Although Saka’s two goals drove Arsenal to victory, defender Holding made sure that first-choice centre-back William Saliba’s absence didn’t prove costly.

Despite the Gunners failing to keep a clean sheet for the 11th time time in their last 13 games, Holding put in a commanding individual display at the back which garnered praise from team-mate Saka. “I gave him a big hug when he came into the changing room because he deserves it,” the double goalscorer told club media post-match.

He was magnificent. We need that, you know, when he’s coming in to stay at the level that we’ve been playing. He was unbelievable today, so credit to him.”

Manager Mikel Arteta echoed Saka’s praise for Holding, who’s in his seventh season at the club aged 27. “It’s not a secret, if we want to maintain that level, everyone has to step in, give more,” Arteta declared. “Rob is a great example of what we needed today.”

The Gunners boss also provided an update on when fans can expect to see Saliba, who came off injured during Thursday’s Europa League last-16 defeat by Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, back in action. “We hope Willy is going to be better news but again we have to wait until tomorrow to understand a better picture,” Arteta explained.