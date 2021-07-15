SPORTS
Bukayo Saka shares emotional message after suffering vile racist abuse following England Euro 2020 heartbreak
England teenager Bukayo Saka has thanked fans for their support following his penalty miss in the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 defeat to Italy on Sunday.
Saka saw his decisive kick saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in Sunday’s shootout at Wembley, following on from earlier misses from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.
All three players were almost immediately subject to vile racist abuse online, which has been condemned by the FA.
And on Thursday Saka broke his silence, taking to social media to post: “I have stayed away from social media for a few days to spend time with my family and reflect on the last few weeks. This message won’t do it justice how grateful I am for all the love that I have received, and I feel that I need to thank everyone who has supported me.
“It was an honour to be part of an @England squad that leads by example, they are brothers for life and I’m grateful for everything that I have learnt from every one of the players and staff who worked so hard. To help that team reach our first final in 55 years, seeing my family in the crowd, knowing what they’ve given up to help me get there, that meant everything to me.
“There are no words to tell you how disappointed I was with the result and my penalty. I really believed we would win this for you. I’m sorry that we couldn’t bring it home for you this year, but I promise you that we will give everything we’ve got to make sure this generation knows how it feels to win.
“My reaction post match said it all, I was hurting so much and I felt like I’d let you all and my England family down, but I can promise you this.. I will not let that moment or the negativity that I’ve received this week break me.
“For those who have campaigned on my behalf and sent me heartfelt letters, wished me and my family well – I’m so thankful. This is what football should be about. Passion, people of all races, genders, religions and backgrounds coming together with one shared joy of the rollercoaster of football.”
He also sent a direct message to social media platforms who have allowed the racist abuse to take place.
He added: “To the social media platforms @instagram@twitter@facebook I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me Marcus and Jadon have received this week. I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.
“There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football or in any area of society and to the majority of people coming together to call out the people sending these messages, by taking action and reporting these comments to the police and by driving out the hate by being kind to one another, we will win.
Saka’s club Arsenal were also quick to release a statement condemning the abuse of the teenager as well as Rashford and Sancho, saying: “Once again, we are sad to have to say we condemn the racism towards a number of black players.
“This cannot continue and the social media platforms and authorities must act to ensure this disgusting abuse to which our players are subjected on a daily basis stops now.
“We have processes in place internally at Arsenal to ensure our players are supported both emotionally and practically on this issue but sadly there is only so much we can do.
“Our message to Bukayo is: hold your head high, we are so very proud of you and we cannot wait to welcome you back home to Arsenal soon.”
SPORTS
Dortmund ‘reject Chelsea’s Erling Haaland transfer bid’ as two players plus cash offered
Dortmund have reportedly rejected Chelsea’s opening bid for Erling Haaland.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made the Norway international his top target this summer after Roman Abramovich promised him huge funds to compete for the Premier League this season.
Chelsea are keen to offer players plus cash to sign Haaland.
Tammy Abraham is out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and he is one of the players Chelsea are willing to exchange for the 20-year-old Norwegian, who is rated at £150million.
Dortmund aren’t keen on selling after just agreeing to let Jadon Sancho leave to join Manchester United.
And according to Sky Germany, Dortmund have turned down Chelsea’s initial approach to sign Haaland.
It is claimed the Blues have offered BVB a choice between Abraham and the similar out-of-favour Callum Hudson-Odoi in a part-exchange for the forward.
The amount of money Chelsea have offered alongside either player has not been reported.
But Chelsea rate Abraham at around £50million, suggesting their opening bid to sign Haaland may have been near the £100million mark.
Tuchel drew up a shortlist of strikers after Chelsea won the Champions League against Manchester City last season.
SPORTS
Sancho, Rashford jet off on holiday together following Man Utd medical
Manchester United and England duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have jetted off on holiday together after the latter completed his club medical.
A video on social media showed the pair on a private plane singing together ahead of their first season playing at the same club.
Rashford will be heading into his seventh campaign in the Red Devils’ first team, while Sancho will be playing in his first for United.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side haven’t officially announced Sancho yet but it is expected to be confirmed imminently.
Reports believe the 21-year-old’s move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund is worth £72.9m and his medical is believed to have gone perfectly.
United recently unveiled their kit for the 21/22 campaign which is thought to have put a delay on the club revealing Sancho as their new star.
While Sancho completed pre-season formalities at United, he and Rashford will now have a three week break after being a part of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man Euro 2020 squad.
England reached the final, their first in a major tournament for 55 years, but lost on penalties to Italy following missed attempts by Rashford, Sancho and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.
SPORTS
Marcus Rashford opens up on England penalty miss and “difficult season” in emotional statement
Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to open up on his penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final.
The forward also revealed that he was low on confidence after what he described as a “difficult” season for the Red Devils.
Taking to his hugely popular Twitter and Instagram accounts, Rashford penned a truly heartfelt message to fans who have followed him for club and country.
“I don’t even know where to start and I don’t know how to put into words how I’m feeling at this exact time,” he wrote.
“I’ve had a difficult season, I think that’s clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence.
“I’ve always backed myself for a penalty but something didn’t quite feel right.
“During the long run up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately the result was not what I wanted.
“I felt as thought I had let my teammates down. I felt as though I had let everyone down.
“A penalty was all I’d been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep so why not that one?
“It’s been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there’s probably not a word to quite describe how this feels.
Latest News
- APC intimidating PDP governors to join party – Gov. Ishaku
- Dortmund ‘reject Chelsea’s Erling Haaland transfer bid’ as two players plus cash offered
- Sancho, Rashford jet off on holiday together following Man Utd medical
- Bukayo Saka shares emotional message after suffering vile racist abuse following England Euro 2020 heartbreak
- APC suspends 11 Lai Mohammed’s loyalists
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 creative ways to tell your woman you want sex
-
NEWS1 day ago
Sunday Igboho, Akintoye, others drag Buhari, Malami others to ICC
-
LIFESTYLES16 hours ago
Don’t throw away your lemon peels
-
LIFESTYLES10 hours ago
Billionaire gives sex advice!
-
NEWS1 day ago
Wizkid’s “Essence” hits Billboard Hot 100
-
NEWS1 day ago
Police arrest more suspects over SuperTV boss’ murder
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Buhari’s Govt is helpless, Kukah tells US Congress
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Awujale cancels 2021 Ojude Oba Festival