Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on target as Gunners beat Liverpool to return top of Premier League

Bukayo Saka’s nerveless spot-kick winner sent Arsenal surging back to the Premier League summit – and torpedoed the title hopes of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The England winger, fall guy of the Euros Final penalty shoot-out, netted his second of a thrilling, high-tempo match as the Gunners opened up a 14-point lead over their spluttering mid-table visitors.

Klopp hauled off Mo Salah with the score at 2-2, and saw Trent Alexander-Arnold suffer a schooling from Gabriel Martinelli before the right-back’s own half-time substitution as Liverpool were left with just two wins from their first eight league matches.

This was a triumph for Arteta, whose side led through Martinelli in the first minute, regained their advantage through Saka in the final minute of the first half.

And although Liverpool had the better of the opening period and levelled through Darwin Nunez, Arsenal seized control after the break, even though Roberto Firmino conjured a second leveller for the visitors.

While a Manchester City fuelled by Erling Haaland’s ceaseless supply of goals remain white-hot favourites for the title, Arteta’s team have confirmed themselves as the most likely challengers with back-to-back home wins against Spurs and Liverpool.

The Emirates was throbbing throughout a pulsating Premier League classic – and while the winning penalty was controversial, the way Arsenal won it after weathering Liverpool’s first-half dominance, was hugely encouraging for their manager.

Arsenal had won just once in 17 previous attempts against the Reds since Klopp took charge so this was a hugely significant win.

Klopp stuck with the 4-2-3-1 formation employed in the comfortable midweek win over Rangers and Arteta sprang a surprise by selecting Takehiro Tomiyasu out of position at left-back, ahead of Kieran Tierney, and the Japanese tethered Salah effectively.

But as if propelled by their early-season momentum, Arsenal seized the lead within 58 seconds with a precise, rapid move.

Player ratings

Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), White (7), Saliba (6), Gabriel (5), Tomiyasu (7), Partey (6), Xhaka (7), Saka (8), Odegaard (7), Martinelli (9), Jesus (8).

Subs: Tierney (N/A), Nketiah (N/A), Vieira (N/A).

Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (5), Matip (5), Van Dijk (6), Tsimikas (5), Henderson (6), Thiago (6), Salah (5), Diaz (7), Nunez (7), Jota (6).

Subs: Firmino (7), Gomez (5), Fabinho (6), Konate (6), Elliott (6).

Player of the match: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)