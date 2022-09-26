Buhari’s nephew, Fatuhu returns to APC

A member representing Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua federal constituency of Katsina state, Fatuhu Muhammed has returned back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fatuhu is the son of President Muhammadu Buhari’s late elder brother.

Fatuhu had in July dumped the party after he failed to secure the party’s ticket to represent his constituency in the 2023 elections.

The lawmaker in his resignation letter, said he ceased to be a member of the Buhari-led APC with effect from 15 July, 2022.

The letter was addressed to his Sarkin Yara A Ward Chairman and copied the chairman of Daura local government, state chairman of the APC and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The letter reads: “This is to notify you that I have resigned my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect commencing from Wednesday the 13th day of July, 2022,” he wrote.

“Attached herewith is my Party Membership Registration slip with slip No.KT/DRA/10/00002, while I thank you and the Party for the opportunity given to me to serve the interest of the people of Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua federal constituency while working with the party, accept my best wishes please.”

But Fatuhu in a letter to Sarkin Yara A Ward Chairman said he returned to APC due to the intervention of party leaders from across the country.

In May, Fatuhu lost the primaries to Aminu Jamu in the two-horse race.

He has since met with the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinub in Abuja.