A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has denied claims that he is on the run due to allegations of corruption levelled against him from several quarters.

For instance, the House of Representatives committee investigating the alleged missing 48 million barrels of crude oil has summoned Malami alongside others including the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emiefele, to explain how N32.5 billion went missing.

The funds were said to have been paid to two companies – Messrs GSCL Consulting and Biz Plus without formal documentation.

A source at the Economics Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) had told Daily Trust that the anti-graft agency was determined to probe Malami over the alleged loss of $2.4 billion in revenue from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015 including all crude oil exports and sales by Nigeria from 2014 till date.

The EFCC official claimed that an invitation had been sent to the former minister, adding that Malami would also be questioned on other issues bordering on how he managed public funds as a former public officer.

It was also alleged that following the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, Malami has left the country in a bid to evade arrest and investigation.

But in an exclusive interview Thursday night with Daily Trust, Malami denied receiving any invitation from EFCC.

He said, “I have not been invited by the EFCC or any other anti-corruption agency in Nigeria. I’m available in Nigeria and attending a wedding Fatiha slated for 2.30 at Sheikh Isiyaka Rabi’u Mosque, Kano, tomorrow (today).

“I have no plan of leaving Nigeria and I will gladly honour any invitation extended to me by any agency of government. I’m a true Nigerian and I believe in the Nigerian project.

“I will make myself available to Nigeria and its institutions on demand.”

In May 2022, SaharaReporters reported that Malami opened a new hotel, “The Azbir” in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The hotel was another addition to the numerous multi-billion- naira properties owned by the minister.

SaharaReporters gathered that the sprawling edifice is located along Sani Abacha Byepass, Birnin-Kebbi.

This opening came a few days after the minister distributed over 100 exotic cars to ruling All Progressives Congress members ahead of the party’s governorship primary in Kebbi State.

Likewise, Former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, who was also said to have been invited by the EFCC, has disputed the story.