President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi ’ has savagely replied a follower who came at him on Twitter.

Apparently, the follower had tried to be smart by mocking Ogunlesi, asking him which school he attended.

However, Ogunlesi wasted no time in replying the follower with a savage tweet and it was brutal.

See the Twitter exchange below;