Buhari writes Reps, seeks confirmation of Yahaya as COAS

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the House of Representatives to confirm the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The President also ask the House to pass a law to increase the retirement age of teachers from the present 60 years to 65 years while also increasing the mandatory years of service from 35 to 40 years.

Yahaya was appointed to replace Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash in Kaduna along with ten other officers.