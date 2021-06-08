NEWS
Buhari writes Reps, seeks confirmation of Yahaya as COAS
President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the House of Representatives to confirm the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
The President also ask the House to pass a law to increase the retirement age of teachers from the present 60 years to 65 years while also increasing the mandatory years of service from 35 to 40 years.
Yahaya was appointed to replace Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash in Kaduna along with ten other officers.
Kaduna state university suspends undergraduate academic activities indefinitely
Kaduna State University (KASU) on Tuesday June 8, announced the suspension of academic activities for its undergraduate students indefinitely.
KASU Registrar, Mr Samuel Manshop gave no reason for the decision but said academic activities would continue for postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes.
Manshop said;
“The management of KASU wishes to notify staff, students and the public that academic activities for undergraduate students have been suspended indefinitely.
“Postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes are to continue with their activities.
“Staff are also expected to report to work as usual while management will communicate further developments.”
It is however coming after undergraduate students protested hike in school fees.
Singers Tiwa Savage and SeyiShay exchange words after a chance meeting in Lagos
Popular Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut has taken to his Instagram account to share a video of two of Nigeria’s top female stars, Seyi Shay and Tiwa Savage exchanging words.
Tunde Ednut in his caption revealed that Seyi Shay had walked up to Tiwa to greet her but got insulted instead.
He wrote, ”It all happened just now. Seyi Shay walked up to Tiwa to say hi and Tiwa wasn’t having it after all the insults she (Tiwa) has received from Seyi Shay and Victoria Kimani over the years. Tiwa says to her “Don’t say hi to me ever. Let sleeping Dogs lie. Shey you blocked me on Instagram, block me in real life too. We are not friends”
Zulum shares food, N125.5m cash to 40,000 families in Damboa
Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday shared food items and N125.5m cash to over 40,000 families in Damboa, headquarters of Damboa Local Government in the southern part of the State.
The Governor’s visit came two days after the dreaded insurgents made an attempt to infiltrate the town. Several of them were neutralized during the failed attempt.
Zulum spent the night in Damboa coordinating humanitarian and developmental support with a view to providing social amenities to local populations. 14,900 male heads of households and another 25,100 female heads of households, most of whom have lost their means of livelihood, and could not have access to farmlands benefited from the excercise.
Each of the 14,900 males received a bag of rice, a bag of maize grits, and a bag of beans, while 25,100 female household received N5,000 cash and wrapper.
Addressing the beneficiaries, Zulum explained that the rice distributed was part of the Federal Government’s donation to the State through the Nigerian Customs Service.
He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the State Government.
