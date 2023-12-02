The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari was not in charge of his eight-year administration and failed to play a supervisory role, unlike incumbent President, Bola Tinubu.

He spoke on Friday’s edition of Channels Television programme, while maintaining that some kleptocrats were in the immediate past administration.

“The President here is in charge. He takes charge, unlike our former President. That President will just give you an assignment, he will not look over you,” Ndume, who is also the Senate Chief Whip, and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said.

“That is where the problem is and he (Buhari) knows that. That was the mistake President Buhari made. He ended up confessing these days that he had more kleptocrats in his government that people that has more interest at heart.”

The budget proposal is Tinubu’s first since his assumption of office in May 2023.

During the show, Ndume defended the rendition of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign tune at the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly during the presentation of the 2024 budget.

During President Tinubu’s presentation of the appropriation bill earlier in the week, the lawmakers stood up as a symbol of respect, but the band was heard playing Tinubu’s campaign song from when he was a presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

SaharaReporters on Friday reported that Ndume also felt there was nothing wrong with the lawmakers signing the campaign song of Tinubu.

He had argued that under the era of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the “sai baba” mantra was also recited by the lawmakers.

“It is not a crime. Honestly, it is not a big deal. In this country, we pick on trivial things. When a President walks in, there are times that some members take advantage of that situation to even challenge the President directly.

“When Buhari came some time back, this same thing was done – ‘Sai Baba’ (was chanted). So why should Tinubu’s case be a big deal?” he said.